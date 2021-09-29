CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverton, UT

Riverton football opens league play

valleyjournals.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith strong wins against Dixie and Cyprus at home and anaway win against Pleasant Grove, the Silverwolves are heading into 6A Region 3 play against a tough division this year. The Silverwolves are currently tied for 4th place in the highly stacked Region 3 division. Mountain Ridge is currently in first place with a 6-0 overall record, and 1-0 in league play.Right behind them is West Jordan who just recently edged out the Silverwolves 20-16. Bingham, who is also 3-3, is currently in thirdplace, simply due to their league win against Herriman 27-10. However, this upcoming Friday, the Silverwolves have a chance to swap places, as the Miners will play region leader Mountain Ridge. The Silverwolves will take on the Copper Hills Grizzlies, currently 0-6 after being routed by the Sentinels 42-0 while at home.

www.valleyjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasant Grove, UT
City
Herriman, UT
West Jordan, UT
Education
City
West Jordan, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
Riverton, UT
Sports
West Jordan, UT
Sports
City
Riverton, UT
Local
Utah Education
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dixie#Miners#Boston Farmer#Stat#Copper Hills

Comments / 0

Community Policy