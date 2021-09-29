Riverton football opens league play

With strong wins against Dixie and Cyprus at home and anaway win against Pleasant Grove, the Silverwolves are heading into 6A Region 3 play against a tough division this year. The Silverwolves are currently tied for 4th place in the highly stacked Region 3 division. Mountain Ridge is currently in first place with a 6-0 overall record, and 1-0 in league play.Right behind them is West Jordan who just recently edged out the Silverwolves 20-16. Bingham, who is also 3-3, is currently in thirdplace, simply due to their league win against Herriman 27-10. However, this upcoming Friday, the Silverwolves have a chance to swap places, as the Miners will play region leader Mountain Ridge. The Silverwolves will take on the Copper Hills Grizzlies, currently 0-6 after being routed by the Sentinels 42-0 while at home.