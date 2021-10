Kyle Busch is lighter in the wallet thanks to some chucklehead behavior, and NASCAR’s subsequent reaction. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver hit Austin Dillon in the Southern 500 on Sunday at Darlington Raceway, and wound up crashing into the wall. Upon hitting pit road, Busch recklessly pulled into the garage area, running stuff over and coming a little too close for comfort with those standing in the area.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 28 DAYS AGO