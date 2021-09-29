CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

School Rankings

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the editor: To use Mr. Bob Crandall’s analogy, “booing the home team” is an equally ineffective strategy to improve performance. Mr. Crandall states that “Kent County schools have repeatedly received failing and below average ratings in every category measured.”. Kent County Public Schools also has received high rankings in...

Spotlight News

Bethlehem Central tops Niche.com’s 2022 Best School Districts ranking

DELMAR — A national ranking and review website has named Bethlehem Central No. 1 among area school districts in its annual best districts rating. Niche.com ranks nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents. In its 2022 Best School Districts ranking, Bethlehem Central topped the list of 32 Captial District school districts.
DELMAR, NY
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Stetson University ranks fifth among regional schools

Stetson University in DeLand continues to shine. Stetson ranks No. 5 on U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 list of Best Regional Universities (South). Stetson made four other lists in the same category: Best Undergraduate Teaching (No. 11 -- tie), Best for Veterans (No. 12), Best Value Schools (No. 13) and Best Social Mobility (No. 24).
DELAND, FL
Kent County, MD
Education
County
Kent County, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
The Mountaineer

WCU School of Nursing ranked number one in state by educational almanac

Western Carolina University’s bachelor of science in nursing prelicensure program was ranked first in the state by the Nursing Schools Almanac research team, in part for achieving an almost perfect rate of graduates passing the national licensure examination on their first attempt. Data analyzed from 2013 through 2019 showed WCU...
EDUCATION
arlnow.com

New Study Ranks APS Second-Best School System in Virginia

Arlington Public Schools has been named the second-best district in Virginia for the second year in a row. The education research firm Niche ranked APS behind Falls Church City Public Schools in its new 2022 rankings of Virginia public schools. Prior to the 2021 rankings, APS enjoyed two years as the top public school system in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
bizjournals

RANKED: These are the Charlotte area's best private K-12 schools for 2022

An annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools for K-12 pupils to receive an education has been released for the 2021-22 year. Niche, a Pittsburgh-based research and review site, produced the rankings, which includes data on 94,491 public schools, 2,489 private schools and 11,846 school districts nationwide. In addition to analyzing test scores and academic performance, Niche attempts to provide a more personal view of schools through its rankings. That means incorporating information such as student and parent ratings, data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, as well as opportunities for extracurricular activities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJTV.com

Laurel Magnet School of Arts honors students for proficiency rankings

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts staff honored students for their great achievements during the 2020 through 2021 school year. The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts received the MAAP proficiency rankings. They are ranked number one in various categories in the pine belt and state, including in fifth grade English Language Arts and number one in fifth grade Math.
LAUREL, MS
inkfreenews.com

Image Hoosier Schools Included In ‘Best Colleges’ Ranking

SOUTH BEND — Ten Indiana colleges and universities are included in the 2022 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Rankings list. The ranking was determined based on resources, engagement, outcomes and environment. Approximately 800 institutions are included in the overall ranking. The University of Notre Dame is the highest-ranking Hoosier...
INDIANA STATE
WDAM-TV

Petal Schools rank in top 10 for all state-wide testing categories

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is one of two districts whose scores rank in the top 10 for all four state-wide testing categories. Superintendent Matt Dillon says it’s a good feeling and morale is high across schools. “Just to see the fruits of our labor, obviously, we’re...
PETAL, MS
golaurens.com

Summit Classical School achieves exemplary performance rankings

Summit Classical School (SCS) ranked top among local schools for English/Language Arts and third in Math performance for the 2020-2021 academic year. SCS also ranked in the top ten for both subjects among all charter elementary schools in the state authorized by the Charter Institute at Erskine, according to the South Carolina Department of Education’s Annual School and District Report Card system for the 2020-2021 school year.
EDUCATION
Cincinnati Business Courier

These are Greater Cincinnati's top 20 public high schools: RANKED

Indian Hill is home to Ohio's top public school district so it's no surprise the affluent Cincinnati neighborhood is also home to state's top high school. Indian Hill High School came in at No. 1 on Niche's 2022 school rankings for public high schools, meaning it also topped the list for public schools within Greater Cincinnati. Locally, Indian Hill High School also topped the lists for best college prep and STEM offerings by public schools.
CINCINNATI, OH
DFW Community News

Jindal School Receives High Marks in Bloomberg Rankings

Positive feedback from alumni of The University of Texas at Dallas’ Naveen Jindal School of Management (JSOM) and employers that have recruited them propelled the school forward four places to No. 32 among U.S. universities in the 2021-2022 Bloomberg Businessweek Best B-Schools MBA rankings. Among public university programs represented in...
DALLAS, TX
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland School for the Blind teacher honored with national award

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Regina Fugate, an educator at The Maryland School for the Blind, has been named the Principals of Schools for the Blind (POSB) 2021 Outstanding Teacher of Students who are Blind or Visually Impaired. Annually POSB, which is part of the Council of Schools for the Blind (COSB), recognizes the contributions of remarkable individuals nationally who work with students who … Continue reading "Maryland School for the Blind teacher honored with national award" The post Maryland School for the Blind teacher honored with national award appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
olivet.edu

Olivet Ranks as a Best Value School in ‘U.S. News Best Colleges’ Report

On Sept. 13, 2021, U.S. News & World Report released the 2022 Best Colleges Report, and Olivet Nazarene University received distinguished rankings and recognition in five unique categories – including a No. 10 ranking in the Best Value School – Regional Universities (Midwest) category. Olivet was also recognized as a...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
wnns.com

Schools Rank At Top Of List Of COVID Exposure Sites In Central Illinois

A new breakdown of locations where people with COVID-19 may have been exposed to the virus shows schools are one of the leading potential sources of outbreaks. The data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that in Region 3, which includes Sangamon County, schools were the single biggest category cited by COVID-positive people when asked to identify locations where they had been in the 14 days prior to symptoms. Schools were cited 276 times, showing up in nearly one-fourth of the responses given to contact tracers over the past 30 days. In second place was “other,” a catch-all category that can include travel and vacations.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

North Allegheny Named Among The Best School Districts In Pennsylvania

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Niche’s 2022 list of the best schools in Pennsylvania has been released and four Pittsburgh area schools were named in the top ten. Niche creates its rankings from data from the U.S. Department of Education, test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT and ACT scores, teacher quality, and reviews from parents. Coming in at number three is North Allegheny School District. Niche gave the district an A+ rating and out of more than 100 reviews, North Allegheny received 4.5 stars. At number five is Mt. Lebanon School District and similar to North Allegheny, it also received 4.5 stars and an A+ grade. Right below Mt. Lebanon is Fox Chapel Area School District, yet another western Pennsylvania school receiving an A+ grade. Lastly, ranked ninth overall in Pennsylvania is Upper St. Clair School District. You can check out the full list of Pennsylvania schools, read reviews, and see where your district ranks on Niche’s website at this link.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

