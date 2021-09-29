School Rankings

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Niche’s 2022 list of the best schools in Pennsylvania has been released and four Pittsburgh area schools were named in the top ten. Niche creates its rankings from data from the U.S. Department of Education, test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT and ACT scores, teacher quality, and reviews from parents. Coming in at number three is North Allegheny School District. Niche gave the district an A+ rating and out of more than 100 reviews, North Allegheny received 4.5 stars. At number five is Mt. Lebanon School District and similar to North Allegheny, it also received 4.5 stars and an A+ grade. Right below Mt. Lebanon is Fox Chapel Area School District, yet another western Pennsylvania school receiving an A+ grade. Lastly, ranked ninth overall in Pennsylvania is Upper St. Clair School District. You can check out the full list of Pennsylvania schools, read reviews, and see where your district ranks on Niche’s website at this link.

