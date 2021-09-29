20th anniversary of 9/11 provides lesson for future first responders

A mournful bagpipe solo precedes a moment of silence on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. (Photo courtesy of Jordan School District.) Students in the fire science, EMT and criminal justice classes at Jordan Academy of Technology and Careers South Campus were pushed physically and emotionally as they performed 440 repetitions of pushups, sit-ups and burpees and climbed 110 flights of stairs. The exercise was held Sept. 11, in remembrance and respect of the sacrifice of 440 first responders who lost their lives in the 9/11 tragedy, and the 110 flights of stairs they climbed in the World Trade Center before the towers collapsed.