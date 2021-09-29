National Debt
In the past decades, “debt to GDP” (gross domestic product) is a tool used to gauge the financial health or stability of a government or any institution. With all these large spending bills that hve been passed in this time of COVID and additional large spending bills in the winds of Congress, there has been zero conversation from financial analysts, the federal Reserve, politicians, political pundits. Not one is talking about the U.S. government “Debt to GDP.”www.myeasternshoremd.com
