CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

National Debt

myeasternshoremd.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past decades, “debt to GDP” (gross domestic product) is a tool used to gauge the financial health or stability of a government or any institution. With all these large spending bills that hve been passed in this time of COVID and additional large spending bills in the winds of Congress, there has been zero conversation from financial analysts, the federal Reserve, politicians, political pundits. Not one is talking about the U.S. government “Debt to GDP.”

www.myeasternshoremd.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

KIMT's Political Analyst weighs in on national debt showdown

The United States Congress is facing an impending decision on whether to raise the debt ceiling or not, with heavy resistance from Congressional Republicans. Currently, the debt ceiling is around $29 trillion. The last time the debt ceiling was raised was in 2019, through a bipartisan effort, when the debt...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#National Debt#Gross Domestic Product#Covid#The Federal Reserve#Greek#Citiznes
Fortune

What would happen if the U.S. doesn’t raise the debt ceiling?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. risks “widespread economic catastrophe” if Congress fails to raise or suspend the U.S. debt limit. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently noted that a scenario where the U.S. defaults on debt is “potentially catastrophic.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Yellen: Urgent action needed on debt limit, rejects $1T coin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that Oct. 18 remains the date she is likely to run out of resources to stave off an unprecedented default on the nation's debt without congressional action to raise the debt limit. She rejected the idea of minting a $1 trillion coin to avoid a default.Appearing on CNBC Yellen said that if a default were to occur “I fully expect it would cause a recession as well” along with preventing the government from paying benefits to 50 million Social Security recipients and meeting the government's other bills.She said it would be “catastrophic”...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Greece
Telegraph

The wacky plan to pay off US national debt with a $1 trillion coin

It is October 17, 2021, and the US is just hours away from a historic and highly damaging default on its debt. The scenario could be from the pages of a financial thriller: money in the world's largest economy is at risk of running dry in just over two weeks. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US will hit its $28.4 trillion debt limit on October 18 unless a temporary funding solution is found by Congress.
U.S. POLITICS
indianapublicmedia.org

Economic And Political Implications Of Raising The National Debt Ceiling

Noon Edition airs on Fridays at noon on WFIU.  . This week on Noon Edition, we’re talking about the national debt ceiling. The ceiling was created in 1917 for the purpose of financing World War I. Currently, Congress is looking at whether to increase the country’s debt limit. If it does...
ECONOMY
WPMI

'Both parties are turning their back' on debt crisis, says National Taxpayers Union

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Democrats on Capitol Hill scrambling to avert a government shutdown and potentially default on debt payments after Senate Republicans followed through on promises to block the Democrat’s bill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said Republicans would support a bill to continue funding the government, but not suspend the debt ceiling as he says it would allow for more reckless spending.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nwahomepage.com

National debt ceiling controversy largely political, UA experts say

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The federal government faces a potential shutdown as Congress battles over whether to raise the debt ceiling. A political scientist and economist at the University of Arkansas both said the debate’s largely political rather than based in genuine concern over the national deficit. Senate Republicans voted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Independent Record

Out-of-control debt

The politicians just can't stop themselves from continually trying to pass trillion-dollar bills with a promise that the "bills will be paid for" not by cuts in current spending, but by raising additional taxes. There is apparently no consideration given to the very adverse effect all this debt will have...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

The debt-ceiling fight, explained

Could the United States soon face financial calamity by defaulting on its loans for the first time?. It’s at least a possibility as a deadline to raise the debt limit comes up next month, and Republicans in Congress say they won’t provide the votes to help raise it. Here’s a...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy