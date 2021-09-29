CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic Brings Huge Decline In Enrollment At LAUSD

By Jill Replogle
Laist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. The Los Angeles Unified School District has some 27,000 fewer students enrolled this year than last year, according to new data presented to the district's board of education this week. The enrollment decline is about three times the annual decline seen in years prior to the pandemic.

