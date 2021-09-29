Pandemic Brings Huge Decline In Enrollment At LAUSD
The Los Angeles Unified School District has some 27,000 fewer students enrolled this year than last year, according to new data presented to the district's board of education this week. The enrollment decline is about three times the annual decline seen in years prior to the pandemic.
