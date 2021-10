Let’s not mince words: Hard-left Democrats this week proved themselves not just anti-Zionist, but murderously antisemitic. They did this by forcing House leaders to strip from a short-term government-funding bill a measure that would have provided $1 billion to Israel to support its Iron Dome missile-defense system. The Iron Dome is a life-saving system with more than a 90% success rate in knocking down missiles fired by Palestinian terrorists toward Israel’s civilian population. Since first put into substantial use in 2014 , it has eliminated the threats from thousands upon thousands of potentially deadly rockets.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO