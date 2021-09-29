CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James White injury: Patriots RB expected to miss rest of 2021 season (report)

By Nick O'Malley
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New England Patriots go some bad news on the injury front: Running back James White is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran running back suffered a hip subluxation during the Patriots’ loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday,...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

James White injury: Patriots’ rookie Rhamondre Stevenson could get chance to contribute with veteran RB out

After a costly fumble and a missed block that led to quarterback Mac Jones getting drilled in Week 1, Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been inactive. With James White out indefinitely following a subluxation of his left hip, Stevenson, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, could get a chance to work his way back into the lineup Sunday. Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears was optimistic.
NFL
MassLive.com

How might Patriots replace James White? (Weekly mailbag)

We’re running a mailbag on Thursdays during the offseason. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. What are the James White replacement options? Any odds Marlon Mack finds his way here?...
NFL
