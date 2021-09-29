CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown, DC

5 Fun Fall Festivals Around DC This Weekend

By Damare Baker
Washingtonian.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forecast for this weekend is bright and sunny, and several neighborhoods in the DC area will be putting on fun festivals with lots of local flavor. If you enjoy live music, the Adams Morgan Porchfest is the place to be on Saturday, October 2 from 2 to 6 PM. For one day only, more than 20 porches, patios, and stoops will transform into stages for over 60 musical acts playing almost every genre of music, from rock and funk to classical and rap. Stop by the event headquarters for a musical map and free wristband, which will provide attendees with discounts to participating Adams Morgan restaurants, bars, and shops.

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, DC
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Restaurants#Crab Cakes#French#Parisian#German
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy