5 Fun Fall Festivals Around DC This Weekend

The forecast for this weekend is bright and sunny, and several neighborhoods in the DC area will be putting on fun festivals with lots of local flavor. If you enjoy live music, the Adams Morgan Porchfest is the place to be on Saturday, October 2 from 2 to 6 PM. For one day only, more than 20 porches, patios, and stoops will transform into stages for over 60 musical acts playing almost every genre of music, from rock and funk to classical and rap. Stop by the event headquarters for a musical map and free wristband, which will provide attendees with discounts to participating Adams Morgan restaurants, bars, and shops.