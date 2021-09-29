The First Dolphins 2021 Week 4 Injury Report ... And What It Means

Wide receiver Will Fuller V did not practice for the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday and he's dealing with not one but two injuries.

Fuller was listed on the Dolphins' first injury report of Week 4 with chest and elbow injuries, likely the result of the deep pass in the end zone that Jacoby Brissett threw in his direction in overtime of the 31-28 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Trainers tended to Fuller after the play, where safety Johnathan Abram made contact with the receiver and easily could have been flagged for defensive pass interference.

Fuller was the only Dolphins player reported injured in the press box during the game Sunday, though his issue was listed as cramping.

Fuller has played only one of the first three games for the Dolphins after serving out his NFL suspension in Week 1 and being away from the team for personal matters in Week 2.

With Fuller in the lineup, wide receivers Albert Wilson and Preston Williams both were inactive against the Raiders and one of them (maybe both) would be back in uniform if Fuller can't play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fuller's injury was one of three new injuries with which the Dolphins are dealing.

Linebacker Jerome Baker (hamstring) and center Michael Deiter (foot/quad) both were listed as limited participants in practice Wednesday, a designation that suggests the players were at less than 50 percent heading into practice or were injured during practice.

The last thing the Dolphins need is an injury on their offensive line. The logical replacement if Deiter can't play against the Colts would be newcomer Greg Mancz. If somehow Baker had to miss the Indy game, the logical replacement there would be Sam Eguavoen.

The injury report featured three other players, though all of them were full participants: CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle) and WR DeVante Parker (shoulder).

What injury issues the Dolphins have, it's nothing compared to what's going on with the Colts, who had 12 players on their injury report, including nine who did not practice Wednesday.

And that list of non-participants included some of their most prominent players, such as All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), starting right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle) and rookie first-round pick Kwity Paye (hamstring).

Additionally, the three players listed as limited participants were starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who played against Tennessee last Sunday despite injuries to both ankles, and running back Jonathan Taylor (knee).

The other players who did not practice for the Colts on Wednesday were TE Jack Doyle (back), T Eric Fisher (rest), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), DT Antwaun Woods (back) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), while the third limited participant was starting guard Mark Glowinski (knee).