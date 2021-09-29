Illinois Power Plants May Face New Rules For Managing Toxic Coal Ash
Illinois is considering additional rules for how power companies manage the toxic ash that coal-fired power plants produce. In April, the state’s Pollution Control Board adopted detailed regulations that determine how companies may close designated coal ash ponds or pits. The board established a new process to solicit rules for historic ash fill, temporary storage piles, dust monitors and the way it defines an environmental justice community.news.stlpublicradio.org
