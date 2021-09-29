CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Power Plants May Face New Rules For Managing Toxic Coal Ash

Cover picture for the articleIllinois is considering additional rules for how power companies manage the toxic ash that coal-fired power plants produce. In April, the state’s Pollution Control Board adopted detailed regulations that determine how companies may close designated coal ash ponds or pits. The board established a new process to solicit rules for historic ash fill, temporary storage piles, dust monitors and the way it defines an environmental justice community.

