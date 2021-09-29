CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing appoints digital engineering chief to prepare for its next all-new airplane

By Dominic Gates, The Seattle Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing has appointed a digital engineering chief to lead preparations for both the design of its next all-new commercial jet and the integrated production system that will build it, the company announced internally Wednesday. Linda Hapgood, who joined Boeing in 1998 as a systems engineer straight out of university in...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. says Chinese government blocking Boeing airplane purchases

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday the Chinese government was preventing its domestic airlines from buying "tens of billions of dollars" of U.S.-manufactured Boeing Co (BA.N) airplanes. Raimondo said that China was not abiding by commitments to buy U.S. goods it made in...
U.S. POLITICS
theaviationgeekclub.com

The story of British Airways Flight 9, the Boeing 747 that lost all four engines due to volcanic ash (yet it landed safely)

British Airways Boeing 747 flight BA 009, flown by Captain Eric Moody, lost thrust from all four engines at 37,000ft. In the past 40 years, several jet-powered commercial airplanes have encountered clouds of volcanic ash and suffered damage as a result. In 1982, when Mount Galunggung volcano, Indonesia, erupted, several...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Australia#Digital Engineering#Commercial Airplanes#Bca#Airbus
kfgo.com

China will buy 8,700 new airplanes over next 20 years – Boeing

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese airlines are likely to buy 8,700 planes worth $1.47 trillion over the next 20 years, Boeing Co said on Thursday. The U.S. planemaker’s latest estimate for the period to 2040 is 1.2% higher than its previous prediction of 8,600 planes last year. China will also need...
WORLD
lincolnnewsnow.com

As Congress keeps funding manufacturing of Boeing fighter jets, Navy asks industry to stop lobbying for 'aircraft we don't need'

(The Center Square) – While military leaders argue against production of new generations of aircraft, Congressional leaders are sending billions to defense contractors employing thousands in Missouri. In August, Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said the defense industry shouldn’t be lobbying Congress for “aircraft we don’t need,” according...
CONGRESS & COURTS
uky.edu

New Boeing Scholarships Awarded to Eight UK Aerospace Engineering Certificate Students

Eight undergraduate students in the College of Engineering were selected to be the first to receive $3,000 and $1,500 Boeing Scholarships for Aerospace Engineering at the University of Kentucky. The awardees are pursuing undergraduate certificates in aerospace engineering. Boeing scholars have high scholastic achievement and potential and possess excellent leadership...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

China flies record 52 planes toward self-ruled Taiwan

China flew 52 fighter planes toward Taiwan on Monday in the largest show of force on record, continuing the three days of sustained military harassment against the self-ruled island.The sortie included 34 J-16 fighter jets and 12 H-6 bombers, among other aircraft, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense. Taiwanese air force scrambled the jets and monitored the movement of the Chinese warplanes on its air defense system.Starting last Friday, on China's National Day, the People's Liberation Army sent 38 warplanes into the area and 39 aircraft on Saturday, previously the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020. China sent an additional 16 planes on Sunday. The number of flights into Taiwan's air defense identification zone had prompted a statement from U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price over the weekend, who warned that China’s military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” the statement said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KREX

William Shatner will fly to space aboard Blue Origin rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Captain Kirk is rocketing into space next week — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that “Star Trek” actor William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. “Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy