Where does the U.S. men’s national team go from here?. The Americans finished September’s three-game set of World Cup qualifiers with two draws and a win, earning five points and a tie for second in the standings. If World Cup qualifying ended today, the team would make it to the 2022 tournament. (World Cup qualifying is probably not going to end today, but considering we are still living in the fadeout of 2020’s final hammered chord, let’s never say never.) It’s a good place to be.

SOCCER ・ 14 HOURS AGO