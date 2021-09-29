CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

No one’s telling the stories of HIV-positive Black women. In the pandemic, they need more support.

By Jallicia Jolly
thelily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first HIV cases were reported in the United States 40 years ago. Decades later, the more than 1 million people with HIV in the United States are contending with the coronavirus pandemic — which has not only laid bare preexisting inequities, but has also undermined recent progress to provide access to HIV/AIDS medicines and treatments, as well as reproductive health and services. For HIV-positive Black girls and women, particularly those who are immigrants, the setbacks are significant.

www.thelily.com

Comments / 28

Alrighty then
7d ago

Should have quarantined people with AIDS until they were no longer able to transmit it to other people. We wouldn't be in this mess now. It's never too late to get this pandemic under control. Call uncle Joe first thing in the morning people.

Reply
8
Fuck reparations
7d ago

Why does anyone need to tell the story about about of cracked out junkies and hoes from the 80s and 9Os??

Reply
17
Glock 4 U
7d ago

The older I get the more support my balls need ! Help with that while your at it ! 🍒

Reply(5)
26
Related
MSNBC

Notorious anti-mask QAnon supporter dies of Covid

Veronica Wolski, a woman who became well-known online for her anti-mask beliefs, has died of Covid. Her story underscores the continuing challenge health care professionals and public health experts face fighting misinformation about the coronavirus. Dr. Kavita Patel joins to discuss.Sept. 14, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

There’s a ‘hidden cost’ of being Black in America, study says

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — African-American men, even those who “make it” and attain professional or financial success, still encounter constant discrimination, a recent study finds. Researchers from UCLA surveyed both Black and white American males of various income brackets and discovered that, regardless of success, African-Americans still experience far more discrimination than their Caucasian peers.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Women And Men#Black Americans#American
Phys.org

Stigmatization prevents lessons from the HIV pandemic

The HIV pandemic hit the LGBTQI+ community, people who were already stigmatized, particularly early: This stigmatization prevented the lessons of the HIV pandemic from being adopted by broader parts of society—with consequences for dealing with the COVID 19 pandemic, argue researchers from the School of Public Health at Bielefeld University. In the journal Science, they show how society could learn better from the experiences of stigmatized communities. Their contribution is part of a project at the Research Institute Social Cohesion (FGZ) funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research.
SCIENCE
FOX21News.com

Black Women for Positive Change announces 2021 Elizabeth Keckley Honorees

(FOX21) — Black Women for Positive Change has announced the Honorees of the 2021 Elizabeth Keckley Awards. The Keckley Awards are part of the Tenth Annual Month of Families, Non-Violence and Opportunities, October 1-31, 2021 and is an event that honors individuals who have demonstrated lives of public service and dedication to building and expanding the American Black Middle/Working Class.
SOCIETY
spectrumnews1.com

Correction: R Kelly-Black Women story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published September 28, 2021, about reactions to the R. Kelly verdict, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a television news program. It is now called “CBS Mornings,” not “CBS This Morning.”. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
CELEBRITIES
KTNV

HIV positive man shares his story in hopes to end stigmas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sept. 27 is National Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, a time to talk about a virus and topic that many find difficult to discuss. Many people still have outdated ways of thinking about the virus and people who are HIV positive can now live long, healthy lives with medicine and regular doctors visits.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
healio.com

Among people with HIV, Black women have highest rate of premature death

A 21-year study showed that, among people with HIV, Black women had the highest rate of premature death, researchers reported during IDWeek. Rachael Pellegrino, MD, MPH, a resident physician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC), and colleagues assessed mortality trends from 1998 to 2018 for people with HIV using person-time from clinic entry to date of death.
HEALTH
thelily.com

In their own words: 5 Latina immigrant housekeepers on how the pandemic has impacted their lives

Lea la versión en español de esta historia aquí. Covid-19 has exposed the precariousness of one of the most invisible — yet essential — workforces: domestic workers. In the United States, the pandemic’s economic crisis has hit domestic workers hard: 90 percent reported having lost their jobs by late March in 2020, and three out of four were primary breadwinners in their households, according to a report by the National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA). And they’re still far from recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Doctor who claims that there's a significant uptick in cancers in vaccinated people offers no supported evidence

An article published on LifeSite News, a site started by a Canadian national "pro-life" organization, says that an Idaho doctor is seeing a "massive ‘uptick’ in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who have been vaccinated." The doctor is Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist and owner and operator of a diagnostics lab. Dr. Cole provides no evidence or data to back this claim.
CANCER
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
deseret.com

Here’s how many people have really died from COVID-19 in the US

The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRAL News

Co-founder of anti-vaccine group gets COVID-19, asks protesters to stop

A co-founder of an anti-vaccination mandate group in Hawaii is quitting the organization after getting COVID-19. He's also warning others to avoid large crowds and rallies to prevent the spread. Last October, Chris Wikoff helped co-found the Aloha Freedom Coalition because he felt government shutdowns and mandates were ruining businesses...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

2,675 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 11,440 Breakthrough Cases Hospitalized

More than 2,600 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 as the country continues to see a rise in the number of breakthrough hospitalizations, the latest data showed. According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 2,675 Americans died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated as of Sept. 7. Among the total breakthrough deaths, 87% were people aged 65 and older, 44% were female patients and 21% were patients who were either asymptomatic or whose deaths were not COVID-related.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Black Breweries Across America Are Uniting to Tell Their Stories

In celebration of the 51st anniversary of Peoples Beer, The Black-owned company is teaming up with Oak Park Brewing Co. to launch Brew Your Story. For Peoples Beer, one of the nation's first Black-owned breweries, this collaboration is an opportunity to honor the past, present, and future. The collaboration invites...
FOOD & DRINKS
Byrdie

101 Black Women Share Their Powerful Natural Hair Stories in This New Book

The Black hair experience is beautiful and complicated. While we may grow up being taught by some to love our curls and coils, much of the outside world delivers a different message at an early age. We've been told textured hair is "unkempt" for the workplace and school throughout history. For far too long, the media perpetuated the narrative that straight hair is the beauty standard. Thankfully, the rise of the natural hair movement and laws like the CROWN Act have begun to combat some of these issues and helped Black people feel more confident embracing their hair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy