Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Successfully Test Fire Scramjet-Powered Hypersonic Weapon

RAF Lakenheath in England is set to receive two USAF F-35A squadrons, with the first jets slated to begin arriving this winter. The U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing announced Friday that it has reactivated the 495th Fighter Squadron, known as the “Valkyries,” today, at the symbolically specific time of "exactly 8:49 and 50 seconds." The unit will be the first U.S. Air Force F-35A squadron in Europe, or anywhere outside the U.S., really. Its activation, which The War Zone wrote about when it was first planned last year, was timed to coincide with its designation as a fighter squadron 30 years ago today. The squadron's inventory will eventually consist of 27 F-35A Lightning II aircraft, according to the Air Force.

