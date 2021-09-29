Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Successfully Test Fire Scramjet-Powered Hypersonic Weapon
Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Northrop Grumman announced this week that they successfully completed the first flight test of a scramjet-powered hypersonic air-breathing weapon concept (HAWC) for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency as well as the U.S. Air Force. A prototype system is set to be delivered to the U.S. Department of Defense some time in the near future. Read more for the news report and additional information.www.techeblog.com
