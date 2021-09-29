CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Devin Williams: Suffers fractured hand

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Williams will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Williams had been dealing with a calf injury recently, but he'll require surgery on his right hand after he punched a wall Sunday. General manager David Stearns said Wednesday that the right-hander could return for the World Series if the Brewers advance that far, but he's expected to miss significant time. He had recorded three saves and eight holds with a 1.74 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 20.2 innings since the All-Star break, but Brad Boxberger and Brent Suter will likely handle more setup duties late in the regular season and during the postseason.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
srdtf.org

Brewers’ reliever Devin Williams punches wall, likely to miss postseason run

The Brewers’ postseason run could happen without one of its top relievers. Milwaukee clinched the NL Central division title on Sunday with an 8-4 win over the Mets, which meant there was cause for celebration. Devin Williams, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, perhaps celebrated a bit too much...
MLB
WDBO

KO'd: Devin Williams hits wall, breaks hand; out of playoffs

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams fractured his throwing hand when he punched a wall after his team celebrated its NL Central title, likely knocking him out for the entire postseason. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said before the Brewers' Wednesday night game with...
MLB
bardown.com

Brewers pitcher fractures pitching hand during NL Central-clinching celebration

Look, there are many ways to celebrate big moments in your life, but punching a wall shouldn’t be near the top of that list. After the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central with an 8-4 win over the New York Mets on Sunday, Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams celebrated the moment with a few drinks and by punching a wall.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Brent Suter
Person
David Stearns
Person
Brad Boxberger
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pass on crazy shortstop market in favor of star prospect

Despite giving Gleyber Torres plenty of opportunities to lock down the shortstop position, the New York Yankees have finally come to the conclusion that he can no longer be their long-term option. Torres, who started out as a second baseman and transitioned to shortstop, has struggled mightily this year, posting a .962 fielding percentage. With a league average .982 percentage at SS, the 24-year-old infielder will head back to second base, shifting DJ LeMahieu to third base and Gio Urshela to SS.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
MySanAntonio

How the Astros thanked their fans in final regular season game

In the final regular season game of the year, the Astros showed their gratitude for the fans in Houston by wearing special T-shirts during pregame warmups and a heart-warming speech to the crowd before Sunday's game against the Athletics. The shirts said "Thank you" in the center, which was circled...
MLB
FanSided

NY Mets prospect traded for Rich Hill is on fire in Single-A

All it cost the New York Mets to pick up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in July was an injured veteran reliever, Tommy Hunter, and a minor league catcher none of us were familiar with. Since joining the Mets, Hill has performed close to what I think everyone...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy