Brewers' Devin Williams: Suffers fractured hand

Williams will be placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand Wednesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Williams had been dealing with a calf injury recently, but he'll require surgery on his right hand after he punched a wall Sunday. General manager David Stearns said Wednesday that the right-hander could return for the World Series if the Brewers advance that far, but he's expected to miss significant time. He had recorded three saves and eight holds with a 1.74 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 20.2 innings since the All-Star break, but Brad Boxberger and Brent Suter will likely handle more setup duties late in the regular season and during the postseason.