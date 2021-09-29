CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros' Michael Brantley: Makes return from IL

 7 days ago

The Astros reinstated Brantley (knee) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Reliever Josh James was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to clear a spot on the active roster for Brantley, who has been on the shelf since Sept. 15 with right knee soreness. Since Houston has essentially locked up the American League West title and is well positioned to finish as the league's No. 2 seed in the playoffs, Brantley may sit out a couple times during the Astros' final five games of the regular season, but he should be ready for a full-time role during the postseason.

