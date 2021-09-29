CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
29 Years Ago: Stone Temple Pilots Make Their First Impression With ‘Core’

By Chad Childers
As 1992 arrived, the explosion of "grunge" was hitting new heights and a new band from SoCal was ready for their turn in the spotlight. A four-piece featuring bassist Robert DeLeo, guitarist Dean DeLeo, drummer Eric Kretz and a charismatic vocalist named Scott Weiland had just taken the name Stone Temple Pilots after forgoing their previous moniker Mighty Joe Young due to a potential legal conflict. On Sept. 29, 1992, the band arrived on the scene by releasing their debut disc Core.

