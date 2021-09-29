29 Years Ago: Stone Temple Pilots Make Their First Impression With ‘Core’

In a new interview with Ned of the Waterloo, Iowa radio station Rock 108, Dean DeLeo, guitarist and songwriter from STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, was asked how he and his bandmates dealt with the coronavirus downtime. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Honestly, we haven't toured since the summer of '19. We toured extensively for 2019 — we went around the globe I think three times. We kind of finished up with a great tour with the great RIVAL SONS. And we were starting to gear up for another round of it for 2020, and then February of 2020 hits and the whole bottom falls out."

