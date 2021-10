Tonight on Big Brother 23 the Final Four are faced with the final veto ceremony of the season, and the last official eviction before the season finale. As of now, Xavier is the only one securely in that Final 3 spot. And with Derek F currently holding the sole vote to evict power, we can almost say he’s got his spot in the Final 3. But if Xavier thinks Derek can’t do what needs to be done tonight, he could still end up on the block this week. And while we don’t expect him to get voted out regardless, you can never say never when you’re not HOH at this point in the game.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO