ALBANY — With COVID-19, an unseasonable number of respiratory syncytial virus patients and now influenza, Dr. Winston Price has seen a lot of sick children in recent months. All three viruses can cause the classic symptoms of runny nose, cough, fever and shortness of breath, and Price has had one patient who tested positive for both the flu and COVID, though he says he suspects more of those cases will begin popping up.

ALBANY, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO