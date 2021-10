UPDATE: Chinese citizens will be the only ones permitted to buy tickets to the upcoming Winter Olympics, according to a ruling today by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC said in a statement its decision was made in consultation with the Chinese government. “Tickets will be sold exclusively to spectators residing in China’s mainland, who meet the requirements of the COVID-19 countermeasures. Specific requirements on COVID-19 countermeasures for spectators from China’s mainland and the details of ticketing arrangements are under discussion and development and will be released to the public in due course once they are finalized.” “The IOC and IPC welcome the decision...

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO