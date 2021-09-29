Girl killed in southwest Wichita crash identified
17-year-old Stephanie Valentine, of Norwich, died after a crash involving a semi and a passenger car southwest of Wichita. The accident was reported around 2:30 Monday afternoon at 135th Street West and MacArthur. Valentine was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office reported that she died Tuesday morning. She was a passenger in a car driven by a 43-year-old man, who was seriously hurt.
