Girl killed in southwest Wichita crash identified

 7 days ago

17-year-old Stephanie Valentine, of Norwich, died after a crash involving a semi and a passenger car southwest of Wichita. The accident was reported around 2:30 Monday afternoon at 135th Street West and MacArthur. Valentine was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported that she died Tuesday morning. She was a passenger in a car driven by a 43-year-old man, who was seriously hurt.

