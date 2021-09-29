CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, KS

Franklin Co. to hold drive-through flu shot clinics throughout October

Ottawa Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Franklin County Health Department is holding several drive-through flu shot clinics throughout the month of October in hopes of protecting the community ahead of an uncertain flu season. Last winter saw a marked decrease in influenza cases, which can be attributed to the widespread use of masks and social distancing. However, as businesses reopen and mask usage is less prevalent, experts are unsure what this winter could hold, especially with the rising cases of the delta variant of COVID-19.

www.ottawaherald.com

Comments / 2

