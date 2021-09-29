CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holt County, NE

Rotary Gives 125 Dictionaries To Local Third Graders

holtindependent.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe O’Neill Rotary Club recently gave away 125 dictionaries to local school children in the O’Neill area. For years, the service organization has given free dictionaries to Holt County students in both public and private elementary schools, including O’Neill Public, St. Mary’s, Word of Life, Chambers, Stuart, West Holt and Atkinson St. Joseph’s. The project is an effort to “positively influence” literary levels and quality of life of local children.

www.holtindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
O'neill, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
County
Holt County, NE
City
Chambers, NE
City
Stuart, NE
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy