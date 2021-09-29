Rotary Gives 125 Dictionaries To Local Third Graders
The O’Neill Rotary Club recently gave away 125 dictionaries to local school children in the O’Neill area. For years, the service organization has given free dictionaries to Holt County students in both public and private elementary schools, including O’Neill Public, St. Mary’s, Word of Life, Chambers, Stuart, West Holt and Atkinson St. Joseph’s. The project is an effort to “positively influence” literary levels and quality of life of local children.www.holtindependent.com
Comments / 0