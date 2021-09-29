CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Thistle & Shamrock: 2000 Hours Later

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiona Ritchie finds herself 2000 radio shows into her journey with The Thistle & Shamrock -- time flies when you're having fun. Now, Ritchie shares music and memories from across the decades, with artists including Alan Stivell, Battlefield Band, Tony Cuffe, Clannad and Corrina Hewat. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see...

Dummy, 'Daffodils'

Your mileage may vary, but pop music should explode on contact. Let the melodies glide into the stratosphere on a Hypercolor rocket, sure, but there also needs to be a collision of sight and sound. Dummy's "Daffodils" is a groovy refinement of the LA band's influences — namely, the unclassifiable and impossibly cool pop music of Stereolab, Broadcast and Silver Apples — set against trebly guitar jangle, droning organ, slyly funky drums and conversational vocals between Nathan O'Dell (formerly of the Baltimore dream-pop band Wildhoney) and Emma Maatman. "Daffodils" has a gelatinous-yet-static quality: It drones in place even as it mutates in real time — especially in the last 30 seconds, when a squeal of feedback announces the deliriously loud noise-pop denouement.
Wave of Long Island

Shamrocks & Shenanigans

Let’s be honest, this past summer wasn’t the one we all envisioned, but as they often do, the lads and ladies of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) Division 21 put their best feet forward and threw the best party of the year with the annual Irish Festival this past weekend.
CBS Sacramento

New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa Set June 2022 Date In Sacramento For New Tour

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New Kids On The Block is set to give Sacramento a big nostalgia trip next summer. On Monday, NKOTB announced their “The MixTape Tour” 2022 dates. Several other late 80s-early 90s acts will be joining Donnie Wahlberg and co. for the tour: Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue. The tour has more than 50 dates set, organizers say. Sacramento’s date has been scheduled for June 2 at the Golden 1 Center. Tickets will be going on sale Friday.
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
102.9 WBLM

Richie Faulkner’s ‘Aorta Ruptured’ During Judas Priest Concert

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has released an update on his condition following emergency heart surgery. “I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever - to be able to play my favorite music - with my favorite band - to my favorite people around the world,” the rocker declared in a message to fans that was shared with UCR. “Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all.”
The Citizens Voice

Listen: Times-Shamrock releases new podcast "News Engine"

A look behind the scenes at Times-Shamrock. We share with our readers and listeners the decisions that shape our coverage and events. Listen here or subscribe to "News Engine" where you get your favorite podcasts.
Illuminati Hotties Dares You To Laugh

A few years ago, in the earliest days of Illuminati Hotties, a funny thing would happen when you'd post about the band on social media: Inadvertently, you'd get follow requests from a few spammers ready to recruit you to an ancient brotherhood – an absurdist unintended consequence for a band name chosen on a whim.
Tina Turner reportedly gets $50M for song catalog

“What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer Tina Turner has sold her extensive song catalog to music company BMG. It wasn’t disclosed how much the 81-year-old rocker scored from the deal, but it could be worth “north of $50 million,” by the estimate of one industry source, according to the BBC.
What to expect at the Shamrock Lounge

If I asked if you’ve been inside Geselle’s Bar & Grill, most people would probably say no. But for many people, the answer is actually yes. Geselle’s was a bar that opened in 1933, but years later would be renamed The Shamrock Lounge. The bar has been a Wichita staple...
Tina Turner sells rights to six-decade music catalogue

Tina Turner has sold the rights to her extensive back catalogue in a deal with music publishing giant BMG.The body of work, which includes hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Better Be Good to Me” were sold for an undisclosed fee along with the rights to her name, image and likeness.It is the largest deal negotiated with a single artist in the publisher’s history.The “Queen of Rock ‘N’ Roll” is the latest in a number of prominent artists to sign lucrative rights deals.Last year, Bob Dylan announced he was selling the rights to his...
Paul Thorn On Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage has long been a magnet for those who view the world from their own refreshingly tilted axis, like Mississippi native Paul Thorn, who took the less traveled route to a career in music. Thorn, after stints as a professional boxer and furniture maker, became a songwriter in the 1990s. Over the last couple of decades, he has visited Mountain Stage many times, and in June 2021, he made his ninth appearance, performing at the Culture Center in Charleston, W.Va.
Wedding Music Trends I’m Seeing Take Shape in 2021

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. With approximately 2.1 million weddings per year in the U.S. (pre-pandemic), several trends are developing in the industry as couples select music for their wedding ceremonies and receptions in 2021 and beyond. Of course, these trends depend on what part of the country you live in, but we do know that many big cities are at the forefront of current music trends while smaller cities tend to catch up in time.
Enjoy Fall at Findlay Market With Special Events All Month Long

Celebrate fall with costumes, dancing and, of course, food at Findlay Market this season. Starting Friday, Oct. 1, the market will be collecting gently used Halloween costumes for their annual neighborhood trick-or-treat event, the market says in a release. They encourage shoppers and community groups to donate. Kids will be able to pick them up for free on Halloween. Costumes can be dropped off at the Market Center (located in the middle of the Findlay Market market house) any time during business hours from Oct. 1-29.
Brandi Carlile: The World Cafe Interview

Warmth. That's the word that keeps popping up when I try to decide how to describe Brandi Carlile. Warmth is what she treats you with in conversation, always ready with a laugh, a thoughtful answer or a curious question. You can see how her warmth draws people to her, in her personal life (she lives on a big compound full of family and friends) and her professional life (see her countless side projects). And, of course, the warmth of Carlile's voice and songwriting, which is on full display on her new album, In These Silent Days. In this conversation, we'll be talking about that new album and her recent memoir, Broken Horses. So... get cozy.
Interview with Katie Stone, Executive Producer and Host of The Children's Hour

Kids are naturally curious. So, why not make a radio program with their help?. Katie Stone is the Executive Producer and Host of The Children's Hour, which airs on Public Radio 90 every Saturday afternoon at 1pm Eastern. We had an opportunity to speak with her by phone about the program, which is from a New Mexico based non-profit organization that creates educational broadcast media. The Children's Hour Inc is a radio program and podcast, created by a collective of volunteer kids called the "Kids Crew," along with Katie's guidance.
