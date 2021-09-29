Report: James White's hip injury expected to end his season

FOXBORO (CBS) — The first bit of positive news for the Patriots — a first down early in the second quarter — brought with it a significant dose of bad news. Veteran running back James White, who had just picked up six yards to convert a third-and-3 from the New England 27-yard line, stayed down after being tackled out of bounds on the Saints’ sideline. White had grabbed at his left hamstring after being tackled. After spending several moments on the field being tended to by the training staff, White was placed on the cart and brought to the Patriots’ locker room for further evaluation. White’s run marked the first time that the Patriots had picked up a first down in the game. RELATED: Pats Teammates Stung By James White Injury The Patriots announced that it was a hip injury, and quickly ruled out a return.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO