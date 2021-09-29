CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: James White's hip injury expected to end his season

By Scott Mc Laughlin
 7 days ago

New England Patriots running back James White is expected to miss the rest of the season with the hip injury he suffered Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

PatriotMaven

Report: James White Suffers Subluxation of Hip in Loss to Saints

Following a reception in the second quarter of the team’s 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Sunday’s Week Three matchup at Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots running back James White appeared to land hard along the sideline. Immediately upon hitting the ground, White was seen grabbing his upper leg as he remained down on the field.
NFL
MassLive.com

James White injury: Patriots react to running back being carted off with hip ailment

FOXBOROUGH — As James White was sprawled on the Saints sideline, almost the entire Patriots roster trekked across the field to check on him. The captain was carted off with a hip injury and ruled out almost immediately, which is never a good sign. Though there’s been no official diagnosis that White’s teammates are aware of yet, David Andrews got emotional talking about the injury after Sunday’s 28-13 loss to the Saints.
NFL
Person
James White
Person
Adam Schefter
247Sports

New England Patriots: James White out indefinitely with hip injury

With Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming up, the New England Patriots will be without one of their most reliable weapons on offense. Running back James White is out with an injury, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. After being carted off the field, it turns out...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots get tough injury update on James White

New England Patriots running back James White faces an uncertain return as a result of a hip injury suffered against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Before Week 2 of last season, James White suffered unimaginable tragedy: both of his parents suffered a serious car accident that resulted in the death of his father.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: James White Injured? Carted off with a hip injury

Dr. Selene Parekh breaks down the hip injury suffered by James White and offers his thoughts on how long he may be out. It could be season-ending. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
Patriots.com

Breaking down James White's injury impact

When James White went down with an injury and was carted off from the Patriots eventual loss to the Saints, the impact to the offense was immediately apparent without their most reliable piece. Through two games, the resurgent running back led the team with 12 catches and was the source of the Pats' first first down of Sunday's contest.
NFL
Boston Globe

Patriots running back James White is out for the season with hip subluxation

Patriots running back James White is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a hip subluxation Sunday against the Saints, a league source confirmed. There was initially some optimism that White could return later this year, but further tests revealed that the injury is season-ending. “It’s the...
NFL
NESN

How Patriots Plan To Replace James White After Running Back’s Injury

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Tom Brady will be back on the Gillette Stadium game field this Sunday night. One of his old favorite targets will not be. James White, the New England Patriots’ top pass-catching back during the final half-decade of the Brady era,...
NFL
CBS Boston

James White Suffers Hip Injury, Carted To Locker Room In Patriots’ Game Vs. Saints

FOXBORO (CBS) — The first bit of positive news for the Patriots — a first down early in the second quarter — brought with it a significant dose of bad news. Veteran running back James White, who had just picked up six yards to convert a third-and-3 from the New England 27-yard line, stayed down after being tackled out of bounds on the Saints’ sideline. White had grabbed at his left hamstring after being tackled. After spending several moments on the field being tended to by the training staff, White was placed on the cart and brought to the Patriots’ locker room for further evaluation. White’s run marked the first time that the Patriots had picked up a first down in the game. RELATED: Pats Teammates Stung By James White Injury The Patriots announced that it was a hip injury, and quickly ruled out a return.
NFL
MassLive.com

James White injury: Patriots work out four running backs, in anticipation of missing veteran leader (report)

With James White out for at least the near future, the Patriots worked out four running backs Tuesday in hopes of adding some depth to the position while he’s out. White reportedly has a left hip subluxation. The hip is a ball and socket joint. A subluxation is when the ball is partially out of the socket, but not a full dislocation. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who reported the nature of the injury, White is out “indefinitely.”
NFL
National football post

Report: Patriots RB James White (hip) out for season

New England Patriots running back James White is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hip injury, ESPN reported Wednesday. White, 29, was carted off the field in Sunday’s home loss to the New Orleans Saints with what was reported as a hip subluxation. Further examinations led...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: James White, KJ Hamler, JuJu Smith-Schuster injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the return of the NFL is that when players are allowed to go full speed, injuries are bound to happen. Week 3 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 4 in the air.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

