Celebrate All Things Fall At This Beautiful Washington Coastal Resort

By Jessica Wick
 8 days ago

It’s no secret that Whatcom County is gorgeous in the fall. The cool, crisp air and the changing leaves will put you into an autumn state of mind. That’s why it’s so exciting that the beautiful Semiahmoo Resort is hosting Fall Fest, a long list of both family-friendly and adult activities culminating in a spooktacular Halloween weekend. If you love fall and you also love the beach, you’ll definitely want to check it out.

Semiahmoo Resort is located in Blaine, near the Canadian border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imDOF_0cC4oeU800
Semiahmoo Resort / Facebook
And while it's a fantastic place to visit in any season, fall is especially lovely here.

The resort is surrounded by the Salish Sea, and it's remarkably peaceful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NujdJ_0cC4oeU800
Semiahmoo Resort / Facebook
Very few people visit Semiahmoo just once.

The rooms and suites here are spacious and comfortable, perfect for a family vacation or a couple's escape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zv4u7_0cC4oeU800
Semiahmoo Resort / Facebook
That being said, there are plenty of on-site amenities such as Packers Kitchen and Bar, a golf course, and a spa--all of which don't require an overnight stay to enjoy.

Semiahmoo's Fall Fest amps up in October, with events and activities until Halloween.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZGtT_0cC4oeU800
Semiahmoo Resort / Facebook
Every Sunday and Thursday, Alfred Hitchcock movies will be screened in the Discovery Theater -- and you can stop by Packers Kithen first and order from the special Hitchcock Happy Hour menu.

Family-friendly activities include pumpkin painting, craft kits, and beach bonfires ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Pm5V_0cC4oeU800
Semiahmoo Resort / Facebook

... and both kids and adults will appreciate Fireside Frights, where guests gather around the bonfire as locals tell spooky stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dpVM1_0cC4oeU800
Semiahmoo Resort / Facebook
Fireside Frights happen on Saturdays at 6 p.m.

Halloween weekend is sure to be a memorable one at Semiahmoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HulyL_0cC4oeU800
Semiahmoo Resort / Facebook
The winner of the Halloween costume contests will win a two-night stay. There will also be showings of Hocus Pocus and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Fall in love with Semiahmoo and enjoy Fall Fest to the fullest. Learn more here .

The post Celebrate All Things Fall At This Beautiful Washington Coastal Resort appeared first on Only In Your State .

