Celebrate All Things Fall At This Beautiful Washington Coastal Resort

It’s no secret that Whatcom County is gorgeous in the fall. The cool, crisp air and the changing leaves will put you into an autumn state of mind. That’s why it’s so exciting that the beautiful Semiahmoo Resort is hosting Fall Fest, a long list of both family-friendly and adult activities culminating in a spooktacular Halloween weekend. If you love fall and you also love the beach, you’ll definitely want to check it out.

Semiahmoo Resort is located in Blaine, near the Canadian border.

The resort is surrounded by the Salish Sea, and it's remarkably peaceful.

The rooms and suites here are spacious and comfortable, perfect for a family vacation or a couple's escape.

Semiahmoo's Fall Fest amps up in October, with events and activities until Halloween.

Family-friendly activities include pumpkin painting, craft kits, and beach bonfires ...

... and both kids and adults will appreciate Fireside Frights, where guests gather around the bonfire as locals tell spooky stories.

Halloween weekend is sure to be a memorable one at Semiahmoo.

And while it's a fantastic place to visit in any season, fall is especially lovely here.Very few people visit Semiahmoo just once.That being said, there are plenty of on-site amenities such as Packers Kitchen and Bar, a golf course, and a spa--all of which don't require an overnight stay to enjoy.Every Sunday and Thursday, Alfred Hitchcock movies will be screened in the Discovery Theater -- and you can stop by Packers Kithen first and order from the special Hitchcock Happy Hour menu.Fireside Frights happen on Saturdays at 6 p.m.The winner of the Halloween costume contests will win a two-night stay. There will also be showings of Hocus Pocus and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Fall in love with Semiahmoo and enjoy Fall Fest to the fullest. Learn more here .

