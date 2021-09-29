Mary C. Gomez
Mary C. Gomez was born September 22, 1940 in Temple, Tx, and passed away September 23, 2021 in San Antonio. She was preceded in death by husband Rumaldo Gomez. Mary is survived by daughter Rosario Campos and husband Juan Campos; grandkids Angelica Rosario Regalado, Ramon (Buddy) Regalado and his wife Lynnette Regalado; their daughters/ and great-grandchildren Raelyn Marie Regalado and Lianna Rosario Regalado; step-grandchild: Juan Jr Campos and wife Melissa Campos; their children/great-grandkids Lilliana Campos and Rosalie Campos.devinenews.com
