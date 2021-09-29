No foreign spectators at 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but Chinese residents allowed to attend

All athletes must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced Wednesday. All USOPC employees and contractors must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Anyone hoping to be part of the US delegation must be vaccinated by Dec. 1. Medical and religious exemptions will be allowed. Athletes did not have to be vaccinated to take part in the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committee has not issued any vaccine mandate for the Beijing Games, which start Feb. 4, 2022. That’s partially because access to vaccines is difficult in some parts of the world. The US Olympics athletes delegation is expected to be around 240.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO