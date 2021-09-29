CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion County, IN

Man arrested in Vermillion County for drunk driving

By Local News
mymixfm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man was arrested for drunk driving Sunday in Vermillion County, Ind., after losing control of his car and driving off of the road. According to a police report, Vermillion County 911 dispatch received a call about a traffic accident Sunday morning in front of a residence on US Highway 136. Upon arrival, deputies with the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office found a man showing signs of impairment who had lost control of his vehicle, drove into a ditch and crashed into a fence post.

Comments / 0

