Matt Gaetz Is Determined to Surpass His Own High Standards for Being a Pompadoured D*ckhead

By Charles P. Pierce
Esquire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my odd moments when I’m not thinking about how completely screwed the country is, I pause for a moment to reflect on things like the fact that California has congressmen named both Adam Schiff and Adam Smith—the OG DA from the original Law and Order, and the OG economist from the 18th century. The latter is the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, which, on Wednesday, heard from Generals Mark Milley and Kenneth McKenzie, as well as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the same trio that had such fun with Senate Armed Services on Tuesday. How things went can best be judged by the words with which Chairman Smith concluded the hearing. I think we can all agree that Smith has a wonderful…er…economy of words.

Esquire

Joe Manchin Is Really Dealing in Some Stunning Bafflegab Here

WASHINGTON—Things were rocketing right along on Thursday, at least in a relative sense, given the chewy cluster of fck that the past two weeks have been. The Senate and the House managed to cobble together a continuing resolution to keep the government from shutting down at midnight Thursday night. And there was continued, but nervous, speculation about the fate of the two infrastructure bills and who was going to torpedo which bill. Then, a little after 11 a.m., Politico’s inexhaustible congressional correspondent Burgess Everett got a scoop that scattered everything like dandelion frill in a hurricane.
CONGRESS & COURTS
