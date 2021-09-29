CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

The 24 Best Throw Pillows to Add Character to Your Otherwise Naked Couch

By Maverick Li
Esquire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the fastest, most creative, and most versatile way to dress up your home? The only acceptable answer is, ta-da, throw pillows. The “throw” in throw pillows actually refers to a light piece of material, oftentimes a blanket, used to cover furniture (e.g. to keep it clean). It is "thrown" over the furniture. While a throw pillow is usually not large enough to protect an entire couch, if you throw it onto the couch, that gives rise to the name, too. But the true intent of throw pillows is home décor.

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If Your Sheets Are This Color, They Could Be Attracting Bed Bugs, Experts Say

Even if spiders, snakes, rats, or mice don't make you jump, bed bugs are the one pest even the bravest individuals hope never to tussle with. These bloodsuckers not only make themselves at home in your most sacred of spaces, they're difficult—and expensive—to get rid of. However, there may be one factor in your fight against bed bugs that you have some control over, according to research: your bedding. Read on to discover which sheet colors could be making your sleeping space a haven for bed bugs.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
WWLP 22News

How to get rid of ants inside your home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one likes when there are bugs crawling around the inside of your home and ants are usually a common one found. These little insects are definitely an annoyance to many people, especially when they find them in their homes or in their kitchens. Ants occasionally go inside homes during dry stretches of weather in search of water.
CHICOPEE, MA
Apartment Therapy

4 Ways to Make Kitchen Counters Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

According to researchers affiliated with UCLA, people spend more time in their kitchens than in any other room in their home. It’s a spot that bears the brunt of common household clutter, too. (Yes, eight-week-old Taco Bell coupon, I’m talking about you!) That said, the kitchen also plays heavily into overall resale value, so spiffying up this important space is a must if you’re contemplating putting your home on the market.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillows#Throw Pillow#Esquire
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Woman's World

5 Dollar Tree Organizing Hacks That Will Banish Clutter

Forget pricey organizing containers — your local dollar store has a treasure trove of ways to stash stuff for pennies. These Dollar Tree organizing hacks will blow your Instagram friends away. Streamline spices with a DIY spin. No need to spend $20 or more on fancy spice jar organizers. Instead,...
SHOPPING
theeverygirl.com

The 5 Items I Always Keep On My Nightstand

They say the way someone treats wait staff or what the inside of their car looks like tells you a lot about them, but what I think really says the most about someone? The nightstand essentials they keep on their bedside table. The nightstand is the holder of all essentials,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
bestproducts.com

The Best Lumbar Support Pillows to Help You Sit Without Strain

Whether you can’t help the aches and pains you feel, or the chair you sit in is the likely culprit, you don’t have to suffer through it. Lumbar support pillows are designed to provide the stability that most regular seats just don’t offer, along with some extra padded comfort. The...
ELECTRONICS
goodhousekeeping.com

Shop TikTok's Trending Pillow Slides That Are Like Clouds For Your Feet

New trend alert! The cushioned, two-inch rubber platform sandals known as "pillow slides" are trending on TikTok right now and it's not hard to understand why people can't get enough of them (even though they definitely fall squarely in the category of "ugly shoe.") Versatile, super comfortable and easy to clean, there there's a lot to love, with most styles available in an array of neutral and neon shades for under $20 on Amazon, where enthusiastic reviewers say they feel like "walking on pillows" and are "so comfy and supportive."
BEAUTY & FASHION
designboom.com

introverted patios and terraces add pops of color to the otherwise monochrome interior

Casa en tres ríos fosters an introspective relationship. ‘casa en tres ríos’ in culiacán, méxico, takes shape as an elongated introverted structure, that is nestled among two party walls. césar béjar studio sought to employ a simple plan strategy, avoiding additional ornaments and decoration, focusing on the different materials and vivid light qualities.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

8 best Christmas tree stands: Keep your festive fir upright and stable

There’s no getting away from it – Christmas is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning.The task which should take pride of place at the top of your to do list? The purchase of a Christmas tree stand – after all, bagging the most beautiful Christmas tree is pointless if you’ve got nothing to display it with.Our top tips? Bigger is better when it comes to water buckets. A larger water reservoir will mean less topping up of water levels, and will make it easier to do so, too.Make sure you consider the size of your tree,...
HOME & GARDEN
Esquire

The 20 Best Home Products on Amazon With Great Ratings and Reviews

Shopping for home improvement products on Amazon is like working, 24/7, for two days, on the trot. It is easy to get inundated and not be able to make a final decision, after hours of "this one looks so good, oh wait, so does this one." To help you save time and ease up on the eye strain, we’ve come up with a guide—an all-star selection—of 20 great home upgrade products from Amazon's Home section. Only products with thousands of ratings and at least four stars make the cut.
SHOPPING
hunker.com

The Best Couches Under $300

Whether you're looking for a loveseat, futon, or sectional sofa, one thing is for sure: you don't need to sacrifice your budget for comfort. With discount brands bringing it in terms of style and quality, you can now grab your new favorite sofa from Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart for well under $300.
HOME & GARDEN
designertrapped.com

Affordable Throw Pillows Under $50

The fastest way to freshen up your decor is to change out your decorative pillows. We found the best affordable throw pillows that won't blow your budget. Each stylish option is under $50 and absolutely beautiful!. Want to know my secret weapon for freshening up a room when I am...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

28 Clever Things That Make Your Couch, Bed & Chairs More Comfortable

As someone who spends more than half of her day sitting on her butt, I like to think I've become somewhat of an expert when it comes to being cozy. Cushions, padding, calisthenics — you name it, I've likely given it a try in the quest for comfort. And if you lean in close, I'll even share a secret: There are tons of clever products on Amazon that can make your couch, bed, and chairs way more comfortable.
SHOPPING
Esquire

You Can Get This Powerful Outdoor Patio Heater at Lowe's for Less Than $130

It is finally autumn, the best season of the year. The versatility of fall fashion. The ability to walk outside without melting from humidity. That weather, though. Mother Nature really likes to go extreme. After a steamingly hot summer, the cold temperatures are coming in fast. But with Covid caution, many of us are eager to stay outside as long as possible.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KDVR.com

Best pillow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You might not spend much time thinking about your pillows, but they can make a huge difference to your nighttime comfort and the quality of your sleep. As such, you owe it to yourself to carefully select your next set of pillows. You’ll need to consider a range of factors, including both the filling and outer material of the pillow and its firmness. Our buying guide outlines all you need to take into account when shopping for pillows, and it includes our picks for the best pillows on the market. Our top choice is a pillow from Coop Home Goods that’s filled with a supremely comfortable shredded memory foam mix.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Frontgate Outdoor Furniture Sales Going on Right Now

The warmest season of the year has pretty much passed, which means now’s the time to plan your outdoor oasis for next summer and beyond. Many of our favorite retailers, like Frontgate, tend to discount inventory they want to get rid of before next season’s collections are announced, so now’s a great time to save on top-rated furniture. Making your home’s outdoor space as comfortable as possible is a great way to prepare for next season, whether it’s through adding a bunch of plants, grabbing a grill for perfectly charred meats or splurging on some outdoor furniture. Nothing transforms a patio...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy