The 24 Best Throw Pillows to Add Character to Your Otherwise Naked Couch
What is the fastest, most creative, and most versatile way to dress up your home? The only acceptable answer is, ta-da, throw pillows. The “throw” in throw pillows actually refers to a light piece of material, oftentimes a blanket, used to cover furniture (e.g. to keep it clean). It is "thrown" over the furniture. While a throw pillow is usually not large enough to protect an entire couch, if you throw it onto the couch, that gives rise to the name, too. But the true intent of throw pillows is home décor.www.esquire.com
Comments / 0