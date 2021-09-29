CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Gloucester firefighters appear at Revs game

By Andrea Holbrook
Gloucester Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gloucester Fire Department Honor Guard presented the colors at a New England Revolution soccer match Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Members of the Honor Guard — Lts. Kevin Gargan, Daniel Kennedy, and Tom Sayess, and Firefighters Andrew Pierce, Andrew Lyons and Michael Mitchell — carried the colors into the stadium at 7 p.m., before the Revolution faced off against the Orlando City Soccer Club. Gargan was instrumental in obtaining the opportunity for Color Guard.

www.gloucestertimes.com

