To the cowboys and ranchers, it’s just a way of life — the hard work, early mornings and long cattle drives. But many of these people deserve to be honored for the authentic lives they’ve led. Jean Harshbarger, longtime cowgirl, is one such person. She was recently inducted into the 2020 Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame, after being nominated by Rhonda Sedgwick Stearns, and honored at the Wyoming State Fair Parade in Douglas this year.