Sandy follows other local cities in raising police pay
Sandy City Police Officers will be receiving a pay raise, in order to keep pace with other cities around the valley. (Justin Adams/City Journals) It was just a few years ago that Sandy made a historic move by raising property taxes for the first time in decades in order to fund an increased compensation package for its police department. Now the council has approved another pay increase in an effort to keep pace with other cities around the valley.www.valleyjournals.com
