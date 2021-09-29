Biddeford native Amy Mantis releases new single

NASHVILLE, TN – Songwriter & Country Artist Ryan Weaver releases inspiring new single and Official Music Video for his new single “No Second Chance.”. The song, written by Weaver and Craig Wilson, pays tribute to Weaver’s good friend, Tony Ryan, who battled and survived oropharyngeal cancer against all odds. Tony, who stars in the music video with Ryan Weaver, had cancer in his tonsils and lymph nodes on both sides of his neck. Just a few days prior to shooting this music video, Tony had his feeding tube taken out prior to filming, then had his lymph nodes removed just days afterward.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO