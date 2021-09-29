CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Biddeford native Amy Mantis releases new single

Seacoast Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON, Mass — Less than a year after their full-length debut, Amy Mantis and the Space Between have announced “If I Don’t Change It,” the lead single from a slate of releases planned for the fall and winter of 2021. Anchored by its hooky chorus, the song features existential lyrics, a riff on John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change,” and some serious guitar theatrics from Mantis, a native of Biddeford, and guest guitarist Randy Medeiros.

www.seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUNS N' ROSES To Release New Single 'Hard Skool' This Friday

According to Spotify, a new GUNS N' ROSES song called "Hard Skool" will be released on Friday, September 24. The track, which had the working title "Jackie Chan", was originally recorded during GN'R's "Chinese Democracy" era but was eventually omitted from that album. Short clips of the song were later posted online and a full version was leaked in August 2019.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Poetica Releases Lyric Video for New Single “Magenta and Blue”

Poetica has released a lyric video for “Magenta and Blue,” the third single from their debut self-titled album (out October 22nd via MPress Records). What began as a remote duo collaboration between poet/vocalist/producer Rachael Sage and three-time Grammy nominated cellist Dave Eggar, Poetica eventually evolved into a full-blown spoken word concept album, with musicians contributing from around the globe. “Magenta and Blue” is a string-laden soundscape that blurs the lines between classical, Americana, jazz and cinematic music genres. Sage and Eggar recorded the song with Appalachian folk fiddler Evie Andrus.
MUSIC
actionnewsnow.com

Kelly Clarkson releases new Christmas single in September because why not

Kelly Clarkson doesn't need a pesky calendar to tell her to get into the Christmas spirit. The "Voice" coach and superstar singer unveiled her new single on Thursday, a tune called "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)." The defiant song finds Clarkson singing about a woman who won't let her ex...
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Ryan Weaver Releases New Single & Music Video for “NO SECOND CHANCE”

NASHVILLE, TN – Songwriter & Country Artist Ryan Weaver releases inspiring new single and Official Music Video for his new single “No Second Chance.”. The song, written by Weaver and Craig Wilson, pays tribute to Weaver’s good friend, Tony Ryan, who battled and survived oropharyngeal cancer against all odds. Tony, who stars in the music video with Ryan Weaver, had cancer in his tonsils and lymph nodes on both sides of his neck. Just a few days prior to shooting this music video, Tony had his feeding tube taken out prior to filming, then had his lymph nodes removed just days afterward.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson native drops new R&B single

HENDERSON— Henderson native Leah Hinton, now based in New York, released her new R&B pop single “Away” Friday. A lyric video and official music video will follow in the next few weeks. The single was produced by North Carolina native Daniel “DocJunya” Hargrove. It also features Hinton’s Berklee College of...
HENDERSON, NC
thecountrynote.com

Hailey Verhaalen Releases New Single “How I Make A Livin'”

Nashville, TN – Hailey Verhaalen is continuing to lean into the “feel-good” side of songwriting and has released a new single called “How I Make a Livin’.” The track was produced by Colt Capperrune, who has had several songs on the Top 40 Billboard Country Chart and #1 songs on iTunes and Amazon.
NASHVILLE, TN
Berkeley Beacon

Alum begins music career with release of new single “Here”

Trent Cole ‘18 has loved music for as long as he can remember. It’s that passion that drove him to release his debut pop single “Here” last week, a song about coming to terms with and moving on from heartbreak. “It’s so cheesy, but I was singing and humming before...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Givēon Releases New Single and Video to “For Tonight”

Givēon is set to tour the nation. Before he hits the road, the GRAMMY Nominated R&B star releases his new heartfelt single, “For Tonight.” The single is set for his debut album that will release later this year. “For Tonight” is produced by Sevyn Thomas, Jahaa Sweet, and Akeel Henry...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solos#The Space Between#Usc
gratefulweb.com

Common Kings Release New Single 'Islands To Nashville'

GRAMMY-nominated band Common Kings delivered their brand new single "Islands To Nashville" via tastemaker label Mensch House Records. On "Islands to Nashville,” Common Kings have pushed the bar yet again and infused their unique sound with vibes straight out of Nashville. The track takes the Common Kings trademark style and laces it in with some sugary sweet pop melodies to create a melodic mix that you won’t stop listening to.
MUSIC
Petoskey News-Review

Northern Michigan natives Aunt Vicki releasing new single, album in November

Northern Michigan natives and indie-rock band Aunt Vicki have been releasing a stream of singles in preparation for the release of their new album out in November. The duo — formed by married songwriter duo Lee Dyer and Erin Campbell — moved away from Michigan in 2019 but has since performed all over the Midwest and East Coast and now calls Asheville, North Carolina home.
MICHIGAN STATE
canadianbeats.ca

Chin Injeti releases new single, “Sparrow”

In an ode to ‘letting go’ and ‘taking life as it comes,’ multi-GRAMMY and JUNO Award-winning alt-hip hop and RnB artist Chin Injeti releases his newest single, “Sparrow”. With Injeti handling all instruments, with the exception of the song’s extra synth parts,. “They were played by my friend, Anthony Craig...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Swallow the Sun Release Gloomy New Single “Woven Into Sorrow”

The normally upbeat Swallow the Sun have released an uncharacteristically downtrodden new single, “Woven Into Sorrow.”. Frontman Mikko Kotamäki calls the song “the gloomiest track” on the band’s forthcoming album, Moonflowers. So hopefully the rest of the record is the kind of cheery “Here Comes the Sun” / “I Got You (I Feel Good)” / “Walking on Sunshine” -esque stuff we’ve come to expect from this band.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
gratefulweb.com

Juliana Riccardi Releases New Single “Hold For Your Woman”

As she gears up for the release of her sophomore EP Full Cup, out October 8th, soulful singer-songwriter Juliana Riccardi has released her new single, “Hold For Your Woman.” A fierce call-to-action, the track offers a different look into the introspective record and sets an edgier tone with an anthemic chorus and searing guitar solo as Juliana demands that women be accepted for their strength, wisdom, and confidence. PRESS HERE to listen/stream “Hold For Your Woman”
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE DARKNESS Releases Music Video For New Single 'Jussy's Girl'

British rockers THE DARKNESS have released new single "Jussy's Girl" along with the official video for the track. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Motorheart", which is due on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. "Jussy's Girl" is sensitive as a falling boulder. It oozes rock and roll...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Brandi Carlile Releases New Orchestral Single

Friday (September 24), Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile dropped a new orchestral song “Right On Time (In Symphony),” ahead of the release of her newest LP, In These Silent Days, due out on October 1. Carlile, a six-time Grammy Award-winner who will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Omnific release slaptastic video for new single Fountainhead

Australian progressive instrumental trio The Omnific - featuring the unique line-up of two bass players and a drummer - have released a lockdown playthrough video for their new single Fountainhead, which you can watch below. It's taken from their forthcoming debut record Escapades which is released through Wild Thing Records...
MUSIC
Sentinel & Enterprise

Ashburnham singer-songwriter Kevin Scott Hall releases new single

ASHBURNHAM — Prolific singer-songwriter Kevin Scott Hall released the first of three new singles on Friday, “Time Stands Still,” an homage to his parents who have been married for over 60 years. “Seeing such a long-term union is quite incredible to me,” Hall said. “There have been rocky times, for...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
xsnoize.com

STING releases new single 'Rushing Water' from forthcoming album 'The Bridge'

Today, 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting releases “Rushing Water,” the rocking opening salvo from his forthcoming album, The Bridge, slated for release on November 19, 2021, via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records. The new song, available now on all digital service platforms, is accompanied by a performance-fueled, chiaroscuro music video, directed by Eric Ryan Anderson.
MUSIC
substreammagazine.com

Underoath release brand new single, “Pneumonia”

Underoath have just released their new song, “Pneumonia” — the third single off of their highly anticipated new album, Voyeurist. The album will be released on January 14th, 2022 via Fearless Records. “Pneumonia” is a sonic and lyrical voyage through death, partly inspired by the passing of guitarist Tim McTague’s...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy