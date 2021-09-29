Biddeford native Amy Mantis releases new single
BOSTON, Mass — Less than a year after their full-length debut, Amy Mantis and the Space Between have announced “If I Don’t Change It,” the lead single from a slate of releases planned for the fall and winter of 2021. Anchored by its hooky chorus, the song features existential lyrics, a riff on John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change,” and some serious guitar theatrics from Mantis, a native of Biddeford, and guest guitarist Randy Medeiros.www.seacoastonline.com
