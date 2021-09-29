CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hot Wheels Unleashed game review: The good, the bad, and the tiny

By Sam Machkovech
Ars Technica
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's Hot Wheels Unleashed is one of the best video games ever made using licensed toy cars. To be fair, that specific concept isn't necessarily common in gaming, but Codemasters' legendary Micro Machines series holds a lot of water for a certain type of arcade-racing fan. That's decent company to land in.

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Hot Wheels Unleashed Delivers Pure Racing Fun

Collect the best vehicles in the Hot Wheels universe, build spectacular tracks, and dive into breathtaking races. Race side by side with your friends in split-screen mode for 2 players or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges. Hot Wheels Unleashed launches September 30 for Xbox One and Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
pureplaystation.com

Guide: Hot Wheels Unleashed Multiplayer, Split-Screen, Career Mode, More

Hot Wheels Unleashed is a brand new Hot Wheels game for consoles and PC by Italian development studio Milestone, but what’s it all about? What is Hot Wheels Unleashed? Is it a simulation racer or a pure arcade thrill ride? Does it have multiplayer support? Is there split-screen multiplayer? Find out the answers to these questions and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Roundup: Here’s What The Critics Are Saying About Hot Wheels Unleashed

IGN (9/10) "Fun, fast, and damn near photorealistic at times, Hot Wheels Unleashed is a surprising and brilliant arcade racer. Carefully detailed, highly customisable, and buoyantly uncynical, this toy racer defies all expectations with remarkable attention to detail, excellent track design, and an accessible handling model that still rewards high skill. The racing may be tiny but make no mistake: this game is enormous fun."
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed is Out Now in Early Access, Launch Trailer Released

Milestone’s Hot Wheels Unleashed is now available for those with early access. Those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Stunt Edition can play it now and get a head-start on everyone else. In the meantime, a launch trailer has been released, showcasing the game’s fast-paced action. Hot Wheels Unleashed is an arcade...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Wheels#Small Cars#New Cars#Video Game#Race Cars#Codemasters#Micro Machines#Ars
purexbox.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed's Retail Release Is Causing Confusion For Xbox Owners

Hot Wheels Unleashed is launching on Xbox this week and if you're planning on picking up a physical release, you may want to ensure you're purchasing the correct version. Xbox fans over on Resetera have discovered that two versions of the physical release exist. One just mentions Xbox Series X, while the other is compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The game isn't listed as supporting Smart Delivery, so it looks like the Xbox Series X box is the next-gen only release, while the other is the Xbox One version.
RETAIL
thexboxhub.com

Hot Wheels is Unleashed on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC

We’ve seen the Hot Wheels brand become integrated into a variety of racing franchises many times over the years, with recent additions working their way into Forza Horizon and Beach Buggy Racing 2. Now though it’s time for the world’s most famous toy cars to break out on their own, as Hot Wheels Unleashed arrives on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Check out thirty minutes of Hot Wheels Unleashed Switch gameplay

Hot Wheels Unleashed is all set to release on Switch and other platforms later this week, but you can take an extended look at the gameplay right now. Thanks to the folks over at Nintendo Everything, you can check out a thirty-minute video of racing gameplay. Give it a look below.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

[Review] Hot Wheels Unleashed

There was a time when games based on popular toys were a dime a dozen; it used to be impossible to walk into the video games section of your local supercenter without seeing shelves filled with licensed games, many of middling quality. That’s not really the case today, as many of the smaller studios that previously produced those types of games have since shut down, been absorbed, or are now producing mobile games instead. So, I was pleasantly surprised not only that Milestone announced Hot Wheels Unleashed in 2021 as a major new release for the franchise, but also that the game had potential to be of higher quality and creativity than previous games. In fact, Hot Wheels Unleashed feels like a game built primarily for today’s adults who grew up with Hot Wheels years (decades?) ago rather than kids – a bold choice. But does Hot Wheels Unleashed manage to be a good game underneath its many layers of die-cast nostalgia?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pcinvasion.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed now playable for those who pre-ordered

Mattel and developer Milestone’s Hot Wheels Unleashed races onto all platforms today. Those who pre-ordered the new Ultimate Stunt Edition of the new arcade racer can now download and get in on the action before everybody else. Hot Wheels Unleashed features a variety of different vehicle models based on many...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to beat The Shadow of the Scorpion Boss Race in Hot Wheels Unleashed

The Shadow of the Scorpion is the second or third boss race you’ll face in Hot Wheels Unleashed, depending on how you progress through the campaign. It’s a challenging race that pits you against many new challenges all at once. This guide covers a few tips to help you beat the race and come out on top with all the rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed Is Just Short of A Full Tank

Developer: Milestone | Publisher: Milestone | Genre: Racer | Platform: PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One/X/S, Microsoft Windows | Reviewed on: Xbox Series X. Deep within the recesses of so many people’s childhood memories are their experiences building tracks and racing Hot Wheels cars in a basement. Hot Wheels Unleashed does an excellent job of evoking those memories and playing on that nostalgia while offering what can be charitably described as a minimum viable product as opposed to a fully realized game. Despite stunning visuals, above-average racing mechanics, and a plethora of conceptual meat on the bone, as a result of generic feeling components and faithfulness to the source material so extreme that it works to the game’s detriment, Hot Wheels Unleashed provides players with a fun but shallow racing experience that could have been so much more.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Hot Wheels Unleashed's track builder is a pastiche of '90s Kid nostalgia

David Coulthard is floating in a bowl of Honey Nut Loops. Damon Hill’s lost under my mate’s couch. Nigel Mansell has been involuntarily removed from the track, clamped in the jaws of Smurf the Dog who’s now wandered into the kitchen. And Michael Schumacher has, once again, retained the bi-hourly Muirskeith Road Grand Prix of 1995. The winner’s podium is a stack of POGs sat upon a bundle of Panini football stickers, and among the celebrity onlookers are Stretch Armstrong and Buzz Lightyear.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – Hot Wheels Unleashed

I have to begin this review by stating something unexpected. I am more than confident that Forza Horizon 5 will be the best racing game released in 2021. That’s already kinda obvious. Now, the second place was up for grabs up until recently. One would have imagined that this spot would have been taken by WRC 10 or Cruis’n Blast. But I’m here to state what I would have never imagined in my wildest dreams. Hot Wheels Unleashed, a licensed racing game based on Mattel die-cast toys crafted by Milestone, is currently the best racing game released in 2021. If you don’t consider the inevitable juggernaut that is Microsoft’s open world racing series, that is.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed: How to Unlock the Motosaurus

Hot Wheels Unleashed is such a gem of a game, touting an endless possibilities thanks to its high customization for cars and tracks. Of course, many players are interested in the several vehicles this game has to offer. And yes, the Blind Box system in this game can be very frustrating for those who have bad luck/RNG. However, there are cars you can earn in the rotating shop and some you can get in the City Rumble campaign. Here’s where you can find one of them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is Hot Wheels Unleashed cross platform/cross play?

Hot Wheels Unleashed has finally been, well, unleashed. The tiny toy arcade racer is an amazing licensed game, and it’s hit just about every platform available. Older fans of the toys will get a nostalgic kick out of playing with such faithful virtual recreations, and the game offers an incredibly impressive track editor mode for players to create the wildest levels that they can imagine. But will you be able to enjoy racing a pint-sized Batmobile against a toaster car with friends on other systems?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Can Nostalgia Carry Hot Wheels Unleashed into Esports?

Hot Wheels Unleashed has been... Unleashed! With this new arcade racing game, we were wondering; does it have what it takes to overtake Mario Kart as the premier competitive racing game? Not without a 4-player mode, but, we digress.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Hot Wheels Unleashed brings toys to life in a delightful arcade racer

A thumbprint stamped across the hazy driver’s side window of my 1985 Audi Sport Quattro, at the end of a race, says it all. In the impressively detailed and altogether delightful Hot Wheels Unleashed, launching Thursday, the cars feel like toys that actually have been played with, and like I’m the one doing the playing.
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

Hot Wheels Shows Unleashed That Pretty Pretty Not Enough | reconsidering

First back to start. Hot Wheels Unleashed is a racing arcade game reminiscent of Mario Kart at first glance: colorful cars race around a colorful track and drift through curves to get boosts. The big absence is an arsenal. You can’t win races with a blue shield or by throwing bananas on the road. There are no annoying rubber bands either, so if you’re in the back, you’re in the back. Winning means learning to drive better. Anyway, this is a plus.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy