The Number 1 Serum in the U.S. Is on Sale at Saks—Along With Other Never-Discounted Buys

By Zoe Weiner
Well+Good
 7 days ago
Your skin is your largest organ, which means it's well worth whatever investment you decide to put toward maintaining its health. While budget beauty can certainly get the job done, sometimes you can't help but lust after the La Mers and La Prairies of the world. Though these types of pricey products—many of which you probably recognize from the shelfies of the ultra-rich-and-famous—almost never go on sale, right now you can snag them for seriously discounted prices as a part of the Friends and Family Saks Skin-Care Sale.

Well+Good

This Hair Growth Serum Can Double the Density of Your Hair—And Right Now It’s 20% Off

When it comes to our hair's thickness, we don't always have a say in the matter—our genes, hormones, and stress levels all play a role. But even if we don't have the power to change the DNA of our locks, there may be a way for us to enhance them. That's part of the reason why many shoppers are in love with Vegamour and its line of serums that help give you the appearance of fuller and thicker hair.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

33K People Have Given This $25 Exfoliator 5 Stars—And Derms Love It, Too

Despite so many skin-care products swarming the market, many people still find it challenging to find effective formulas for their most pressing skin concerns. And, as a result, the search often continues, and more and more bottles seem to crowd your bathroom space. But we have good news: If you have acne-prone skin, Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant ($25) might just be the answer to your prayers.
SKIN CARE
BoardingArea

Saks Friends & Family Sale to 10/4/21 + TopCashBack 10% – Use Your Amex Platinum Saks $50 Credits

Amex Platinum consumer cards have a $50 semi-annual credit at Saks Fifth Avenue in-store and online. A one-time registration is required in your Amex account benefits page, and then you are enrolled for as long as you have the card. Primary cardholders only; authorized users are not eligible. Off 5th purchases are excluded (and the workaround for that stopped working last month).
SHOPPING
