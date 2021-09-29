CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curtis Samuel returns to practice: Washington now has 21 days to activate him

By Bryan Manning
 7 days ago
The Washington Football Team received some good news on Wednesday when wide receiver Curtis Samuel returned to practice for the first time since being activated off the physically unable to perform list in training camp.

According to head coach Ron Rivera, Samuel, who went on injured reserve just before the season, practiced fully and looked good.

Washington now has 21 days to evaluate and active Samuel, or he remains on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

While Samuel looked good on Wednesday, the key will be how he responds on Thursday and Friday. Remember, that was an issue when he returned in the summer. If Samuel finishes the week strong, I could see him being ready for Week 5.

Could he play this week against the Falcons? Yes, he could, but Washington would be wise to make sure Samuel can get through two weeks of practice with no setbacks.

We’ll keep you posted on Samuel’s progress throughout the week.

