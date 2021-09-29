Netflix’s haunted-house movie No One Gets Out Alive blows its one big shiny idea

The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor are a couple of the best entries in the horror TV genre of the past few years. Mike Flanagan's Netflix anthology series are good old fashioned ghost stories that deliver not just on bone-chilling spooky moments (those background ghosts will have you looking around corners for a while) but emotional, character-driven narratives too. So far, The Haunting has given us two seasons, and it's not yet clear whether Flanagan might eventually make more, but we have plenty of suggestions for other shows and movies you're sure to enjoy if you're hankering for more scares.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO