Packers missing three starters at Wednesday's practice

Three starters were held out of Wednesday’s practice for the Green Bay Packers.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, left tackle Elgton Jenkins, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and cornerback Kevin King were present but did not participate. Linebacker Krys Barnes was on the field Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Both Jenkins and King were out for Green Bay’s Week 3 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Jenkins is still battling an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, King was added to the injury report on Sunday after coming down with an illness. Rookie cornerback Eric Stokes took his place in the starting lineup.

After taking 40 snaps, Valdes-Scantling injured his hamstring late against the 49ers. He was not on the field during the final drive and is now a non-participant at practice. Valdes-Scantling caught three passes in Week 3 for a total of 59 yards.

Of the wounded three, the speedy receiver might be the hardest to replace. Tackle Yosh Nijman did well in his debut filling in for Jenkins. Stokes also stepped in and did a fine job on short notice. However, the Packers are not able to replicate Valdes-Scantling’s speed and length on offense. Expect Green Bay to use caution until his hamstring has healed.

The Packers take on the 1-2 Steelers this Sunday.