CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears designate Danny Trevathan for return from injured reserve

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCmCR_0cC4g97I00

The Chicago Bears could be getting a familiar face at inside linebacker back this week as Danny Trevathan has been designated for return from injured reserve.

Trevathan started his three-week window to return from IR on Wednesday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced. Trevathan can be added to the 53-man roster at any point. Nagy said there were no updates on rookie offensive tackles Larry Borom or Teven Jenkins yet.

Trevathan was dealing with knee soreness that bothered him since August. But it didn’t appear to be serious, as he was given the short-term IR treatment, which meant he could return as early as Week 4. Trevathan last played in the preseason finale against the Titans, where he recorded an interception.

In Trevathan’s absence, it’s been Roquan Smith and Alec Ogletree leading the charge at linebacker through the first three weeks.

Last season, Trevathan started all 16 games, where he had 113 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Comments / 0

Related
chicagobears

Quick Hits: Trevathan returns to practice field

Designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, veteran linebacker ﻿Danny Trevathan﻿ rejoined his teammates on the practice field. Trevathan was placed on IR Sept. 1 with a knee injury, forcing him to sit out at least the first three games of the regular season. With his return to practice Wednesday, the Bears now have three weeks to decide whether to put him back on their 53-man roster.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears injury updates on Danny Trevathan, Khalil Mack, Tashaun Gipson, more

The clock is ticking on Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan’s return. The team brought him back to practice Wednesday after missing the first three games on injured reserve, and that move triggered the start of a three-week window to reinstate him to the active roster. There’s no indication that the Bears believe he’ll be out long term, so he is expected to return Sunday against the Lions, next weekend against the Raiders or Week 6 against the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Titans#American Football#Ir
New York Post

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett share a kiss after Cowboys win

Dak Prescott secured a win over the Eagles in Week 4, and celebrated with a kiss from girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The Cowboys star quarterback was greeted by Buffett on the sideline after a 41-21 win over Philadelphia on “Monday Night Football” — which marked Prescott’s first home game in Dallas since he suffered a severe ankle injury (compound fracture, dislocated ankle) that cut short his 2020 season.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys' WR-Turned-RB: 'Dream Come True'

FRISCO - The last time CeeDee Lamb played running back was in fifth grade. The Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver can now add NFL running back to his resume after a sneaky 13-yard run on a reverse in the Cowboys win against the Los Angeles Chargers. "It reminded me of...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Corner

The Dallas Cowboys defense has given up a ton of yardage over the first two weeks this season. With more options needed at cornerback, the Cowboys are adding a veteran to their ranks. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Holton Hill to their practice...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
76K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy