CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Kingston DataTraveler Max review: a small, high-speed 1TB USB-C flash drive

By Derek Wise
9to5Mac
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorage devices are getting smaller and higher-capacity each year, and nothing demonstrates that more than Kingston’s DataTraveler Max line of USB-C flash drives. The drives are available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities, with impressively fast speeds to match, rated at 1,000MB/s read speeds and 900MB/s write speeds. These drives certainly have what it takes on paper, but what about in the real world?

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work computer is insanely cheap today with this deal

In the market for a high-performance laptop to help you accomplish all of your tasks and projects? Whether you’re a hard-working student or a seasoned professional, you already know how important it is to have the right tools for the job. This Dell laptop is reliable, fast, and features high-quality graphics, sound, and performance for your everyday needs. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for just $819, marked down from its regular price of $1,713 for a savings of $894. Get it today and enjoy free shipping right to your door!
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is virtually giving away this Acer Nitro gaming laptop right now

Are you a gamer looking for a new laptop that will fill up your life meter without emptying your wallet? Score big with this deal on the Acer Nitro 5, currently on sale for $870 at Walmart. Regularly priced at $1,149, this deal on the Acer Nitro 5 offers a savings of $279. It isn’t likely to last long at this price, so you’ll need to act quickly to ensure you land this laptop in your gaming inventory.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $246 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $259. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $258.88 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Drives#Computer Data Storage#Storage Devices#Flash Storage#Tb Usb#Nas#Ssd
PCWorld

The Best USB-C cables for charging and transferring data

It’s easy to see why people mistakenly believe that all USB-C cables are essentially the same, and that differences are mostly superficial and a way to mark up prices. After all, it’s just a cable, right?. Wrong. We can tell you from testing more than a dozen USB-C cables that...
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

What is USB C?

What is USB-C? USB-C is an industry-standard connector that can both charge a device and transmit data, making it more convenient than Apple’s Lightning adaptor. It was initially developed by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) and currently is used by over 700 companies around the world, including Apple, Dell, HP, Microsoft, Samsung and Intel.
TECHNOLOGY
cgmagonline.com

WD Black D30 NVMe SSD Game Drive for Xbox 1TB review

These days, it seems that whenever one brings up storage options for next-gen consoles (i.e., PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S), it’s all about NVMe. This is especially the case for both the disc and disc-less editions of the PlayStation 5, for which Sony recently opened up limited support for internal NVMe SSD drives to PS5 owners participating in the most recent OS beta. According to Sony, only certain specifications of this expensive high speed memory format are fast enough to match the console’s lightning-fast internal drive, hence the limited public rollout of the feature.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
HEXUS.net

Review: WD Red SN700 SSD (1TB)

Storage giant WD splits its eponymous internal solid-state drives (SSDs) into six recognisable families. Performance is taken care of by various speedy drives under the Black umbrella, enterprise by Gold, surveillance through Purple, mainstream models assemble under Blue, Green is for entry-level models, and flying under the radar for most PC enthusiasts is Red.
COMPUTERS
PC Perspective

HyperX SoloCast USB Gaming Microphone Review

A High-Quality Value Entry from the Maker of the QuadCast. The SoloCast is a smaller, less expensive USB mic option from the company that produced the excellent QuadCast (and updated QuadCast S), and while it doesn’t have flashy RGB effects it retains the handy tap-to-mute functionality and still offers the flexibility of stand or boom mounting.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Weekend poll: Should companies be forced into adopting USB-C?

We've begged companies like Apple to adopt USB-C on its devices for years — and we aren't the only ones. The dream of plugging in every device with a single cable feels closer than ever, but if there's even a single iPhone somewhere in your home, keeping around a Lightning cable is essential. The EU wants to pass legislation mandating companies use USB-C on all gadgets sold in Europe, but not everyone thinks that's a good idea.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Teamgroup C212 1TB USB Flash Drive Review – Fast Enough To Get Things Done!

If you ask me about the most boring addition that one can make to their computers, I will point towards a USB. USB drives have been around for as long as I can remember, and for the most part, they have always been used for installing Windows or, sometimes, carrying files from one computer to another.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

EU: USB-C chargers for all phones

EU rules to force USB-C chargers for all phones – BBC News – Around half of chargers sold with mobile phones in the European Union in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, while 29% had a USB C connector and 21% a Lightning connector, a Commission impact assessment study in 2019 found.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Stop belly-aching about USB-C

USB Type-C has been derisively called a dumpster fire, a hot mess, and even “one cable to confuse them all,” but it’s time to stop your belly aching. I say this as someone who has described USB-C as building a house where every outlet is the same and can dispense water, natural gas, electricity, and milk. It’s just that you don’t know which outlet does what, nor what each cable/hose does either—how can that end badly? But after years of my own whining I’ve now come to decide that it’s time to take a step back and actually appreciate just what an incredible achievement USB-C is.
TECHNOLOGY
gadgetsin.com

CCCEI Desk Power Strip with USB and USB-C Port

With USB and USB-C port, the CCCEI desk power strip lets you effortlessly charge mobile devices. Let’s have a look if you like the design. The desk power strip measures 6 x 1.92 x 1.65 inches and weighs 1.49 pounds. With the compact form factor and solid black exterior, the power strip fit in any desktop setup. Meanwhile, with an adjustable clamp, the power strip works with desk edges with up to 1.6 inches in thickness and fits 1.4 inches of space on the back of the desk.
CELL PHONES
hifitrends.com

EarMen TR-Amp High-Performance Portable USB DAC and Preamp Review: This MQA DAC Amp Combo Has Superb Detail With Massive Power!

The big brother of the venerated EarMen Sparrow and Eagle has a sound that is just as smooth, detailed, and expansive as its smaller brethren but with a little more juice. Great pick if you want a refined sounding MQA DAC/Amp that’s compact but still has the grunt to drive all your power-hungry headphones. The price isn’t bad either.
ELECTRONICS
PCWorld

New USB-C logos make picking USB cables, chargers less confusing

Choosing the correct USB-C charger and cable for you laptop is about as fun as visiting the dentist, but new logos released today should go a long way toward making things easier. The USB Implementers Forum group that oversees the USB standard has released logos that easily indicate whether a...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

USB-IF reveals new branding in an attempt to clear up USB-C cable confusion

As previously promised, the USB-IF has officially announced new branding details that it hopes will alleviate the confusion around USB-C cables. The USB-IF (USB Implementers Forum) says that these new efforts will “unify consumer branding” for cables based on the USB4, USB Type-C, and USB Power Delivery specifications. As we’ve...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Buying a new USB-C hub: Lessons learned

A couple of months ago, I only had one USB-C hub, a simple Moshi adapter that I've owned since 2018 and that offers HDMI, USB-C and USB-A ports. But I got tired of carrying around a separate MicroSD USB-C reader, so I thought I'd buy a fully-featured hub with all the ports I needed. My husband needed one too because of the demands of his new job. Somehow, a simple purchase or two turned into a USB-C hub experimentation, and we now find ourselves with a bunch of hubs that we've either bought or received for free (through his work or mine).
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy