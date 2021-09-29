Inside Horses, the Surprise Return of a Legendary LA Dining Room
What’s old is new again — or, at least, very vibrant — in the western stretches of Hollywood today, as the longtime former Ye Coach & Horses space returns with plenty of youth and a few nods to the past. More recently known as the Pikey, this staple Sunset Boulevard bar and restaurant has a hard-to-beat LA history (it’s reportedly where Quentin Tarantino first met Tim Roth, for one) that dates back nearly a century, and now there’s energy inside once again thanks to none other than Liz Johnson and Will Aghajanian. Welcome, back, to Horses.la.eater.com
