Many young people struggle with what they want to be when they are older, but not Dimitra Milan. Since she was a teenager, Milan has created ethereal artworks featuring portraits of women and animals coupled with elements of the cosmos, beautiful blooms, and textural drips. Each layered piece by the gifted artist begs for a long and considered look as she has built so much into the compositions. They are abstract in their arrangement, leaving them open to interpretation from the viewer.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO