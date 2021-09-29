WHAT THE TECH? Why cutting cable may cost more than keeping it
Did you hear that noise? That was cable and satellite companies asking cord-cutters "Do you miss me yet?" Saving money was the primary reason many cable customers decided to drop their subscriptions and switch to streaming TV. The year 2020 saw the largest number of people cutting the cable cord as some reports show over 5 million people pulled the plugin in favor of streaming in 2020 alone. Another 27% say they plan to unsubscribe from pay-TV in 2021.www.wrcbtv.com
