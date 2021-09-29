CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Federal appeals court upholds Rhode Island donor disclosure law

By Jerrick Adams
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 7 days ago

On Sept. 14, 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit upheld a 2012 Rhode Island donor disclosure law in Gaspee Project v. Mederos. The law requires organizations that spend more than $1,000 per year on independent expenditures or electioneering communications to file a report with the Board of Elections disclosing all donors who contribute more than $1,000. Affected organizations are also required to register with the Board, provide the name and address of the person or group responsible for the expenditure, and list the names of their five largest donors from the previous year. In 2019, two nonprofit organizations challenged the law. The case was dismissed in 2020 before being appealed to the higher court.

2019 district court challenge

On November 21, 2019, two 501(c)(4) groups, the Gaspee Project and the Illinois Opportunity Project, sued the Rhode Island Board of Elections, saying paid political messages were protected speech if they were not coordinated with a specific candidate’s campaign. The organizations said they were “concerned that compelled disclosure of their members and supporters could lead to substantial personal and economic repercussions” including “harassment, career damage, and even death threats for engaging and expressing their views in the public square.”

In August 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Mary McElroy, who was appointed by President Donald Trump (R) in 2018, dismissed the case. McElroy wrote: “The Act’s disclosure and disclaimer requirements are justified by the sufficiently important state interest of an informed electorate and any burdens on political speech that they may cause are substantially related to that state interest. The plaintiffs, therefore, cannot state a plausible claim that the Act is facially violative of First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.” The organizations appealed the case to the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

Court of Appeals decision

The appeal went before circuit judges Bruce Marshall Selya (appointed by President Ronald Reagan (R)) and David Barron and district judge Pedro A. Delgado Hernández (both appointed by President Barack Obama (D)). The plaintiffs challenged three specific provisions of the law requiring groups to disclose all donors contributing $1, 000 or more, register with the Board and provide the name and address of the person or group paying for advertisements, and list their five largest donors from the previous year. They said the law’s provisions “do not withstand the requisite degree of scrutiny and, in any event, that they infringe constitutionally protected privacy, associational, and free-speech rights.”

The court rejected the plaintiff’s arguments. Writing for the court, Judge Selya said: “ The Act’s disclosure requirements are narrowly tailored enough to avoid any First Amendment infirmity.” Selya also said “we hold that the challenged provisions of the Act bear a substantial relation to a sufficiently important governmental interest and are narrowly tailored enough to withstand exacting scrutiny.”

Reactions

The plaintiffs said they plan to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. Daniel Suhr, managing attorney at the Liberty Justice Center, said: “Free speech and citizen privacy are fundamental to our democracy. We continue to believe in the strength of our arguments, and we plan to appeal to the Supreme Court to vindicate these foundational constitutional rights.”

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said the ruling “is a win for transparency, and accordingly for all Rhode Islanders.” “State campaign and election finance laws exist for a reason: to inform Rhode Islanders of the sources of financial support, directly or indirectly, for candidates for public office,” Neronha said. “Such information is critical to voters evaluating the motivations and positions of those who would hold high office.”

Assistant attorney general Katherine Connolly Sadeck, who represented the state in the case, said it had the potential to influence similar cases. “We’re seeing a number of challenges throughout the country to disclosure type laws in similar contexts. This is an important decision that will probably be referenced in a lot of those cases,” said Sadeck.

The big picture

Number of relevant bills by state: We’re currently tracking 40 pieces of legislation dealing with donor disclosure and privacy. On the map below, a darker shade of green indicates a greater number of relevant bills. Click here for a complete list of all the bills we’re tracking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFyNR_0cC4f3r900

Number of relevant bills by current legislative status:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvF1V_0cC4f3r900

Number of relevant bills by partisan status of sponsor(s):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPcz2_0cC4f3r900

Recent legislative actions

For complete information on all of the bills we are tracking, click here.

  • California SB686: This bill would require a limited liability company that qualifies as a committee or a sponsor of a committee under the state’s campaign finance laws to file a statement of members with the secretary of state. The statement of members must include a list of all persons who have a membership interest in the limited liability company of at least 10% or who made a cumulative capital contribution of at least $1,000 to the company after it qualified as a committee or sponsor of a committee, or within the two calendar years before it qualified.
  • Primary emphasis: Disclosure
  • Democratic sponsorship
  • The bill passed the California Senate in a 28-6 vote on Sept. 10 and was presented to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Sept. 17.
  • Florida S0294: This bill would create an exemption from public records requirements for personal identifying information of a donor or prospective donor to the direct-support organization of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking who desires to remain anonymous and provide an exemption from notice requirements for specified meetings. It provides for future legislative review and repeal of the exemption under the Open Government Sunset Review Act.
  • Primary emphasis: Privacy
  • Republican sponsorship
  • State Sen. Ileana Garcia (R) introduced the bill on Sept. 22.
  • North Carolina S636: This bill would provide that, except as specifically required by state or federal law, the identity of any person giving money or other tangible goods to a nonprofit corporation or furthering any charitable purpose of that nonprofit corporation is confidential.
  • Primary emphasis: Privacy
  • Bipartisan sponsorship
  • North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (R) vetoed the bill on Sept. 7.

Thank you for reading! Let us know what you think! Reply to this email with any feedback or recommendations.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

SCOTUS begins October sitting for 2021-2022 term

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) began its first argument sitting of the 2021-2022 term on Oct. 4. The court will hear arguments in person for the first time since March 2020. Argument audio will be streamed live to the public. Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate remotely, due...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Documenting America’s Path to Recovery #304: October 5, 2021

Welcome to Documenting America’s Path to Recovery. Today we look at:. An order allowing students to opt out of school mask mandates in Tennessee. We are committed to keeping you updated on everything from mask requirements to vaccine-related policies. We will keep you abreast of major developments—especially those affecting your daily life. Want to know what we covered Thursday? Click here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ballotpedia News

Bold Justice: SCOTUS is back in session!

Welcome to the October 4 edition of Bold Justice, Ballotpedia’s newsletter about the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) and other judicial happenings around the U.S. It’s October and we all know what that means—the court is back in session! The October 2021-2022 term has begun. Let’s gavel in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Rhode Island State
Ballotpedia News

California becomes eighth state to implement universal, automatic mail-in voting

On Sept. 27, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom (D) signed AB37 into law, making California the eighth state to provide for universal, automatic mail-in voting in all future elections. Under the law as enacted, local election officials must automatically deliver mail-in ballots to all registered voters. In addition, AB37 modified the mail-in ballot return deadline: ballots are considered timely cast if voted on or before Election Day and, when delivered by mail, received by election officials no later than seven days after Election Day (previously, the receipt deadline for ballots returned by mail was three days after Election Day). The law does not preclude voters from choosing instead to cast their ballots in person.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Federal Register weekly update: Over 600 new documents added

The Federal Register is a daily journal of federal government activity that includes presidential documents, proposed and final rules, and public notices. It is a common measure of an administration’s regulatory activity, accounting for both regulatory and deregulatory actions. From September 27 through October 1, the Federal Register grew by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

SCOTUS accepts 5 cases, Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19

On Sept. 30, 2021, the Supreme Court of the United States (“SCOTUS”) accepted five cases to its merits docket for the 2021-2022 term:. Federal Elections Commission v. Cruz involves Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) challenge to federal election law regarding how and when candidates may repay personal loans made to their political campaigns. The case originated from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Wisconsin General Assembly passes resolution to preserve core of existing districts in redistricting process

On Sept. 28, the Wisconsin General Assembly voted to approve a resolution that called for keeping “as much as possible the core of existing districts, thus maintaining 11 existing communities of interest, and promoting the equal opportunity to vote by minimizing disenfranchisement.” The Senate approved the resolution in a 19-12 vote along party lines, and the Assembly approved it in a 60-38 vote.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Ballotpedia News

Tracking state vaccine mandates for healthcare workers

Welcome to the Wednesday, October 6, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. A look at statewide COVID vaccine mandates for healthcare workers. An update on the Cincinnati city council’s emergency ordinance changing the text of Issue 3. A preview of Ballotpedia’s state-level Virginia campaign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ballotpedia News

Andrew Yang leaves Democratic Party

Former candidate for mayor of New York and president of the United States Andrew Yang announced his registration as an independent on Oct. 4, 2021. Yang previously belonged to the Democratic Party since 1995. Yang ran for mayor of New York in 2021 as a Democrat. He lost during Round...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Campaign Finance#Federal Law#The First Circuit#The Board Of Elections#Board#The Gaspee Project#District Court
Ballotpedia News

The Daily Brew: The procedures for the upcoming SCOTUS term

Welcome to the Monday, October 4, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. SCOTUS releases COVID-19 procedures for oral arguments. Harris casts ninth tie-breaking vote as vice president. Today in ballot measure history: Louisiana voters approve 11 of 15 legislatively referred constitutional amendments. SCOTUS releases...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

Redistricting timeline updates: Georgia, North Dakota, and Oklahoma announce special sessions to tackle redistricting

Here’s a summary of recent redistricting timeline updates from Arkansas, Georgia, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Arkansas: The Arkansas General Assembly reconvened at the start of a state legislative special session to consider congressional map proposals on Sept. 29. The state’s Board...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Ballotpedia News

The Daily Brew: Ballotpedia’s 2021 Elections To Watch

Welcome to the Monday, October 4, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Briefing—Ballotpedia’s 2021 Elections To Watch. First candidate filing deadlines for 2022 currently set for December. Voters in Juneau, Alaska, decide today whether to renew 3% sales tax. Briefing—Ballotpedia’s 2021 Elections To Watch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ballotpedia News

New Mexico county commission recall effort fails to collect enough signatures to get on ballot

An effort to recall Couy Griffin (R) from his position as the District 2 representative on the Otero County Commission in New Mexico did not collect enough signatures to get on the ballot. Recall supporters had to collect 1,574 signatures from registered voters in District 2 by Sept. 28, but they announced that they had fallen short by 345 signatures.
ELECTIONS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

327
Followers
733
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy