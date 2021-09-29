Leigh Wood-Michael Conlan WBA Title Fight Heads To Purse Bid
A fight to determine the next mandatory challenger for Leo Santa Cruz is now the subject of a forthcoming purse bid hearing. Representatives for Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan were unable to come to terms by the September 27 deadline set aside by the World Boxing Association (WBA), sources with intimate knowledge of such talks confirmed with Boxingscene.com. The mandatory WBA “World” featherweight title fight was ordered August 28, though apparently not enough time for the two sides to reach an agreement.www.boxingscene.com
