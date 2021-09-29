CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filing deadline approaches for Jacksonville special election

By Ballotpedia staff
 7 days ago
Candidates interested in running for a vacant seat on the Jacksonville City Council in Florida have until Oct. 1 to qualify via qualifying fee. The filing deadline to qualify via signature petitions was Sept. 21. The special election will be held on Dec. 7. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff election will be held on Feb. 22 between the top two vote-getters. The winner of the special election will serve until June 2023.

The at-large Group 3 seat on the city council became vacant on Sept. 11 after Tommy Hazouri (D) died from health complications. He had served on the city council since 2015.

Jacksonville is the largest city in Florida and the 14th-largest city in the U.S. by population. It had an estimated population of 911,507 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In 2021, Ballotpedia is covering municipal elections in 22 counties and 70 cities, including 40 mayoral elections.

