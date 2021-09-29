U.S dollar cross-currency swaps widen in sign of rising demand as Q4 nears

The British pound has extended its gains in the Friday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3555, up 0.58% on the day. The UK economy continues to recover from the Covid pandemic. However, the unleashing of demand from consumers and businesses has resulted in a host of problems for the manufacturing sector. These include supply chain bottlenecks, higher material costs and worker shortages. These problems resulted in a slowdown of the sector in September, as the Manufacturing PMI fell to 57.1, down from 60.3 in August. Although we continue to see growth in manufacturing, the rate of expansion has eased for a fourth consecutive month, and the September reading marked a seven-month low. Still, manufacturers remain optimistic about being able to meet new orders, and investors are unlikely to get nervous unless the PMI slips close to the 50-level, which separates expansion from contraction.
Comments / 0