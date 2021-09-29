CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S dollar cross-currency swaps widen in sign of rising demand as Q4 nears

Cover picture for the articleLONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Demand for U.S. dollars rose in currency derivatives markets on Wednesday, as the last quarter of the year approached and the greenback rose to more than 10-month highs against its peers. Spreads on three-month euro-dollar, sterling-dollar and dollar-yen swaps were at their widest since December 2020, implying...

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Friday morning in Asia. However, the safe-haven dollar remained below a one-year high as risk sentiment improved. The riskier Australian dollar traded near the three-week high that it hit during the previous session, when it gained 0.55% against its U.S. counterpart. The U.S....
LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher versus major peers on Friday but within a narrow range as traders awaited clues from the U.S. non-farm payrolls report on the pace of Federal Reserve policy normalization. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers,...
Investing.com - The dollar edged higher Friday ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated monthly U.S. jobs report, which looks likely to confirm assumptions that the Federal Reserve will start to normalize monetary policy in November. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against...
The Australian dollar has reversed directions in Friday trading. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7290, down 0.30% on the day. The currency has spent most of the week close to the 73 line, but we could see some stronger movement in the North American session, with the release of US nonfarm payrolls for September.
The Canadian dollar is drifting on Friday ahead of the North American session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2541, down 0.05% on the day. On Friday, both Canada and the US release key employment reports, so we could see some significant movement from the Canadian dollar later in the day.
Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, AUD/NZD – Q4 Top Trades. Australian Dollar sinks against the New Zealand Dollar in Q3. Investors aggressively price in RBNZ rate hike bets in 2022. Outlook leaves AUD/NZD biased higher if estimates fall short. The Australian Dollar had a fairly pitiful third quarter against the...
US DOLLAR, CHINESE YUAN, USD/CNH – Q4 TOP TRADES. US Dollar may reverse downtrend vs. Yuan as China outlook darkens. Beijing juggling slowing economy, financial stress and testy geopolitics. Head and Shoulders setup at key support may mark USD/CNH bottom. An increasingly troubling economic and geopolitical backdrop in China may...
Carol Bertaut, Bastian von Beschwitz, Stephanie Curcuru1. For most of the last century, the preeminent role of the U.S. dollar in the global economy has been supported by the size and strength of the U.S. economy, its stability and openness to trade and capital flows, and strong property rights and the rule of law. As a result, the depth and liquidity of U.S. financial markets is unmatched, and there is a large supply of extremely safe dollar-denominated assets. This note reviews the use of the dollar in international reserves, as a currency anchor, and in transactions.2 By most measures the dollar is the dominant currency and plays an outsized international role relative to the U.S. share of global GDP (see Figure 1). That said, this dominance should not be taken for granted and the note ends with a discussion of possible challenges to the dollar's status.
We have entered the year's final quarter, and following last month when global stocks posted their worst performance since March 2020, the fourth quarter could be the most uncertain environment of 2021. One of the market's main concerns is elevated inflation, and after Friday's PCE report for August came in...
With US stock markets finishing Friday on a positive note, boosted by Merck’s oral Covid-19 treatment that lifted hopes of a boost in economic recovery, the US dollar gave back some more of its recent gains. US yields also fell modestly, further undermining the US dollar with soothed nerves on Friday lessening the haven bid. The dollar index fell by 0.18% to 94.07.
Below is a preview from the Q4 Technical Forecast for the US Dollar. To access the full forecast for the US Dollar, click on the link below. As we open the door into Q4, the US Dollar has finally broken out of the pattern of mean reversion that held so strong through the first nine months of this year.
The British pound has extended its gains in the Friday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3555, up 0.58% on the day. The UK economy continues to recover from the Covid pandemic. However, the unleashing of demand from consumers and businesses has resulted in a host of problems for the manufacturing sector. These include supply chain bottlenecks, higher material costs and worker shortages. These problems resulted in a slowdown of the sector in September, as the Manufacturing PMI fell to 57.1, down from 60.3 in August. Although we continue to see growth in manufacturing, the rate of expansion has eased for a fourth consecutive month, and the September reading marked a seven-month low. Still, manufacturers remain optimistic about being able to meet new orders, and investors are unlikely to get nervous unless the PMI slips close to the 50-level, which separates expansion from contraction.
